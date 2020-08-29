Some of the members of the RecSisters collective. Vanessa Mejia

There was silence because there was fear. Behind the audiovisual productions in Colombia, the women were not having a good time, but they were silent for fear of losing their jobs, that they would be told about problems or that, as almost always happens, the complaints would not go beyond being headlines in the press for a day and they will be dammed in the archives of the Prosecutor’s Office. Three years ago a victim of sexual violence took her case to court and although the process has not advanced – three months ago they asked for new evidence – the industry has begun to talk about the harassment suffered by women when the camera is turned off . There is no longer fear of reporting.

“It all started when several cameramen came together to support each other in the face of difficult situations they were experiencing,” says Mónica Hernández, one of the voices of RecSisters, a collective that in a short time — it was officially launched last March — became a safe haven for battered women in Colombia’s audiovisual union. The idea arose in a WhatsApp group where they alerted about abusers and discussed those practices that had become normalized, but that made them uncomfortable. A hand of the director on the waist when he passes by and orders an instruction in the recording, a comment on the clothes they are wearing, a compliment. It seemed that they were not isolated cases, so they did a survey to find out if the experiences transcended from a chat and found that at least 147 had had a bad time on and off the set with their co-workers. 81% of those interviewed suffered harassment. There were three who said they had been victims of rape in the workplace.

“We want to show what is wrong, but above all to generate changes,” says Mónica. That is why they have also wanted to talk about working conditions, the informality that turns out to be a propitious terrain for harassment and why the main reason for being silent has been the fear of losing a job. “We also realized that, being a hierarchical industry, the level of harassment varies according to the position you are in. From unwanted physical contact until your voice and opinion are disabled ”, explains Lina Rizo, another member of the group. It is also violence that there is no salary parity with a man performing the same function and that intimidation in exchange for a job is a frequent practice.

After the complaints, last June, of eight women against the director Ciro Guerra (The embrace of the serpent, Summer birds) some men in the industry have reached out to RecSisters. “They look to us to find out if behaviors that they have considered normal have been uncomfortable for their colleagues, others to find out what they can do, how they can prevent,” says Mónica. They have had to explain what machismo is, why gender equality is important to move forward, and clarify something as obvious as why when a woman says no, it is no. “We do not believe in media lynching, nor that change can take place without including men. In the guild they will not cease to exist and what we need is for them to be educated. There has never been talk of abuse and harassment in these workspaces and now they are thinking about how to avoid it and how to repair it. That is progress, ”says Paula. Parties and dinners are part of the job in this industry and women hope they are safe spaces, where they do not feel threatened. “If they were non-work parties they wouldn’t have to harass us either, but in this case they are, they are activities that are usually linked to the premiere of a movie, a festival, it’s work and that’s how the cinema works.”

When a woman decides to report to the courts, RecSisters accompanies her in the process even though they know that they face a system where most of the judges are men and the processes are long and emotionally difficult. “98% of complaints are dismissed, that’s why some prefer not to do so and our job is to be with them in whatever they decide,” says Paula Murcia. Most do not take cases to court or to their work environment because the answer when some have done so makes them doubt. “When the producer found out, she told me to get used to it, that I couldn’t go around complaining about it,” reads one of the testimonies that the group has collected.

RecSisters has the support of the feminist legal network, with criminal lawyers, labor lawyers, and psychologists who have voluntarily offered to accompany them. “This started and it is not going to stop. A much more active generation is coming that is not willing to endure. Whoever does not join the change will be left alone, ”warns Paula.