In just two weeks the confrontation of the progressive majority of the german church of 68 bishops and 22 million faithful with the Pope Francisco.

It began on Monday the 10th with the blessing of homosexual couples in a hundred parishes and cathedrals, despite the prohibition reiterated shortly before by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ruled: “You cannot bless a sin.” The pontiff authorized.

A few days later, the last straw. Catholics and Protestants they communed together at the Ecumenical Congress held in the Frankfurt Cathedral, which is also strictly prohibited by Rome and the tradition of the Church.

Women preachers

And the Association of Catholic Women, with 450 thousand members, he launched into preaching in twelve Masses through learned theologians who launched the challenge because preaching at Masses is reserved, according to canon law, to the ecclesiastics, obviously all male.

Two of them preached in Munster Cathedral and the impact was great. Ute Albrech, spiritual director of the Catholic women’s association, said that “it is important to set an example, demonstrate the importance of the homilies of women and laity.” “Only in this way will the word of God be accessible to many.”

Three slaps in a row To communion with the Pope, concentrated in just 15 days is already too much and the claims to the Vatican are growing to act with a firm hand, without wasting time, before the crisis ends out of control.

The communion of Protestants

From the very Catholic Mexico, Father Eduardo Hayen Cuarón, director of the influential weekly “Presencia” warned that in addition to blessing homosexual couples in a kind of “consolation marriage”, the German Church has committed “Something worse”: Eucharistic communion with Protestants.

Blessing of homosexual couples in Germany. Photo: AP

Father Hayen recalled that the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, the Bishop of Limburg Georg Batzing, said that the decision to give the sacrament of the Eucharist to Protestants was “ecumenically sensitive.”

The Mexican prelate recalled that the Code of Canon Law establishes in Canon 844 that “Catholic ministers lawfully administer the sacraments only to the Catholic faithful, who in turn lawfully receive them from Catholic ministers ”.

The Bishop of Limburg, Monsignor Georg Batzing, from the top of his command of the college of 68 German bishops, instructed the priests of his diocese to give communion to Protestants who request it.

In Frankfurt Cathedral, due to the pandemic, a good part of the attendees followed the Ecumenical Congress through the Internet, among them the premier Angela Merkel, daughter of a Protestant pastor.

Intercommunion

Instead Bettina Limperg, president of the German Supreme Court, was present, who took Catholic communion during the Eucharist, while in the great ecumenical meeting it was left to the conscience of each participant to communicate the Catholic or Protestant sacraments.

This process, also called intercommunion, has been practiced for years by the mixed couples of both religions, communicating Lutheran or Catholic sacraments in parishes depending on the circumstances, led Pope Francis a few years ago to ban that the German bishops openly generalize these exchanges. They did not listen to it.

At the Frankfurt Congress the ecumenical gesture was naturally shared by Catholics who also received Communion receiving the sacraments from Protestant hands. It was the case of the President of the laity, Thomas Sternberg, who participated in the rites in the evangelical Lord’s Supper.

The controversies have entered boiling. In Germany the joke from Rome circulates like never before, which for centuries has stated: “In Northern Europe, everyone is a Protestant. Also the Catholics ”.

A debate, beyond Germany



The problem for the Vatican is that the debate spills out of Germany. There are groups of laity and priests in Austria, Switzerland, France and other European countries that also argue the need to push forward reforms.

The Synod Way, inaugurated in 2019, which will conclude in early 2022 and whose decisions will be “binding”, is a 230-member assembly comprising the 68 German bishops and the leaders of Catholic movements, theologians from universities and many groups of pastoral action.

The topics under discussion are inevitably explosives. The handling of power in the life of the Church comprises a subject that in Europe causes interest and concern. The Germans want to face an internal reform in-depth administration of the Church.

Blessings to everyone in Cologne. Photo: EFE

A very rich structure for the 8% per year that the 22 million faithful pay the treasury and that in 2019 reaped more than eight billion dollars, has generated an extensive bureaucracy (one thousand employees only in Munich) of German efficiency. As the hemorrhage of the faithful is continuous (270 thousand in 2019), many churches are emptied.

The Synod Way was born due to the big scandals caused by the results of investigations of sexual abuse in the history of the last decades in the Church.

The popular outrage of so many faithful who learned of the criminal activity of thousands of pedophile priests, forces to demonstrate the will of a fundamental change. Hence, the Church wants to divest itself, to be sincere.

On the level of internal power, an operation is underway to compact hundreds of churches in maxiparishes. But for priests to dedicate themselves to their religious mission, they need to be able to delegate parish management and charitable activities to well-paid administrators. Germans also contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to many sister churches in the Third World or in financial distress.

A more modern Church

The need to face the changes has quickly led to pushing in favor of making the Church more modern and free, putting it face to face with its problems. Update it sexual morality, open to the abolition of celibacy for priests, go hand in hand with the conflicts that have erupted in this May that will be remembered.

Christine Walter and her partner Almut Muenster, blessed in a church in Germany. Photo: dpa

The blessing of homosexual couples, who already practice in a good part of the parishes. The women’s leading fight to achieve equal treatment, which leads to the incandescent issue of the priestly ordination of women. And also the intercommunication of the sacraments with Protestants.

¿What will the Argentine Pope do to stop this wave that Rome tries to resize and instead expands more and more? Sources close to his power, assure that Francisco authorized the prohibition of blessings to homosexual couples but did not share the rigidity of the decision of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Conservative groups

To the conservative groups that have not stopped attacking him since his pontificate began eight years ago, the German case gives them back a vigor they had lost in the last year and a half. Now the center of the battle is the succession of the 84-year-old pontiff, who already has a majority of cardinal electors in the Sacred College appointed by him.

In a month or two the new Apostolic Constitution with the comprehensive reform of the Roman Curia, partly already carried out. Some sources assure that the Doctrine of the Faith, the old Holy Office and before the Holy Inquisition, will not be the main dicastery.

The most important “ministry” will encompass pastoral action, missions across the planet. It will be the privileged connection with that periphery of the world that constitutes the heart of Jorge Bergoglio’s “discernment” (favorite word of the Jesuits), about the future that must ensure the continuity and expansion of the Church of 1,300 million baptized that it has in Asia and Africa the great human reserves to evangelize.

Cardinal Luis Antonio “Chito” Tagle with Francisco. Photo: AFP

until die or quit, The time that Bergoglio has left at the head of the Church will serve to place new cardinals from the periphery of the world. The objective is to sterilize the maneuvers of the conservatives with an overwhelming majority that in less than two more years will have achieved.

The one chosen to carry out Bergoglio’s “discernment” has a clear name: cardinal Luis Antonio “Chito” Tagle, just 63 years old, a former archbishop of Manila, the Philippines, the main Catholic country in Asia.

Talented, friendly, fully identified with the Argentine line, Tagle was promoted by Francisco to command the now powerful Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, charged with promoting the missions of the Church and expanding its borders.

“Chito” is also president of Caritas International since 2015, the great instrument of charity of the Church, organized worldwide. The cardinal has overcome well the coronavirus contagion he suffered on a trip to Manila last year. Facts and circumstances will tell if he will be the future Pope. Today it is impossible to determine how much the danger of a schism in the German Church seriously complicates the plans for the final phase of Jorge Bergoglio’s pontificate.

Vatican, correspondent

ap