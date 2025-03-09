From the pioneer Boad Dolorswhich took in 1967 the reins of the oldest cocktail bar – open in the 33 … as ‘caring for the client’) was cool mostly by men. From a time to this part, on the other side of the bar the change has been disruptive. They used to occupy secondary roles in the movie of ‘Mix, shake and serve’: They were waitresses, attendees or ‘barbacks’ (who clean counters and dishes and help close the day) and were left out of the great decisions. Now, according to the Federation that groups the 21 Associations of ‘Bartenders’ in Spain (Fabe), one in four cocktail teachers is a woman. And the rise experienced by the sector encourages you to lead: there are businesswomen, directives or those headed by the teams in the most recognized bars in the country.

In Fabe they are about 5,000 associates and recognize that until the designation of the trade – with the Anglo -American voice ‘Bartender’– has ended up fusing the masculine’ barman ‘and feminine’ barmaid ‘imported from the United States and, above all, of which it remains The “mecca of cocktails in the world, which is London.” With the term ‘Bartender’ they intend not to differentiate the sex from the one who is preparing the cocktails with care and fanning the clientele. And there, in the art and science of mixing ingredients with alcoholic beverages (or non -alcoholic, which is the most recent trend), innovating creativity and having “gift of people, magnetism and charisma” resides the essence of this trade.

Already in the 70 boads he broke molds. His place, located in the always overflowing of the corner of Tallers street with La Rambla, caught thousands of clients who had never heard anything about the mixology and was the reference of the way of doing for hundreds of future professionals. She was, with Fernando del Diego, a key figure in the history of the national cocktail bar. Manuel Vázquez Montalbán He wrote in ‘The cocktails of the cocktail bar’ (Muchnik editores) that being in that place with a glass in hand was an experience similar to “being hidden under a table stretch when you are 5 years old and you just discovered that the structure of the world is excessive, which will never be made to measure.”

That structure continues – 35 years after those words – being unequal in terms of number and functions of women and men. Hospitality in our country is one of the works with the most female presence. More than 54.7%, according to the Business Confederation Hospitality of Spain; Of 1.85 million employees, one million are women, but the challenge is climbing leadership positions. Only 13.7% of the hotel sector are entrepreneurs; In restoration the index rises a bit to 16.9%.

‘Influencers’ with star

From Fabe and associations of the sector, this newspaper stands out that, despite the distance in figures, they are giving a direct acceleration in competitions and competitions, where Spain has reaped international podiums and awards leading female representatives (the last two years ago). In addition, a generation of young ‘bartenders’ is monopolizing worldwide attention and getting revenues in another area: they are the new ‘influencers’ of mixology in networks.

One million

of employees in the hotel sector are women; of 1.85 million there are. But only 13.7% are entrepreneurs and make the big decisions

Valentina VEDEDI, Italo-Rumana, 53, is one of those women to whom Power of influence is attributed through their mixtures. Comfortable in leadership positions, he directed hotels in the city for ten years. The ‘throwing or scanning technique that the father of Boadas was brought from Havana is the one that VEDEDI puts into practice every night before the clients of the 5 -star hotel Canfranc Station, to Royal Hideaway Hotel In this Pyrenean town.

He assumes that, little by little, the woman has gained ground in the bars as in the stoves, with about twenty women’s Michelin stars, but are still at a clear disadvantage in number. VEDENDI adds another gradual change that has been observing in recent years: if the focus of the cocktails was concentrated in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the expansion to all of Spain is already an consummated fact. «In Aragon he started not long ago, but he is a lot like. Now in Zaragoza you find very top stores ». Also Canfranc, with its sixth night star in the bar, stands out for its oxygenations in the middle of the elaboration. She describes the trade like this: «The cocktails is an art, yes, and the ‘Bartender’ is the artist, but the artists also need to reconcile. This has to be your hobby, it is many hours and you end up late, so that slows many women ». In this there is not a single person who disagrees: the schedules are the big lock. There are premises, such as Angelita in Madridthat have broken into the scene proposing schedules (shifts from Monday to Friday) and “real” conciliation for all their employees, but they are still an exception.

VEDENDI has no offspring; like the rest of the interviewees. «I left the hotel address for this and excites me. I attended the only cocktail master that exists, at the University of Barcelona. I inherited from my grandfather that passion for liquors, for the distillates, I had a vineyard … ». This woman chooses the gin and the husband with sweet desserts before listening as one of the best cocktails today.

In World Top

Up, Ely Quintero, ‘Head Bartender’ or in charge of leading the Momus Bar (Madrid) team, one of the world world top. Below left, Silvia Dorninger, 28, in her establishment, village in Barcelona. To his right, Tania López, co -founder of El Patio de Arquacas, in Pola de Sieiro (Asturias), the smallest place with two stars in the Top Cocktail Bars

Photos: Tania Sieira / Inés Baucells / ABC



Many kilometers, in Pola de Sieiro (Asturias), Tania López It repeats almost word by word the need for the sector to “change” to facilitate the definitive rise of women. With 29 years, she and her partner founded The armchair, La Loca del Boño (in Pola) and The Black Bar in Oviedo. They have managed to strain the first of their three enclosures among the best cocktail bars on the planet (Top Cocktail Bars). It is the smallest town bar at the cusp of the industry. The secret? «Having a lot of knowledge, inventiveness and being a good host. In addition, we have local product. We put the mountains, orchards and forests in the mixtures; For example, ferigas, ortigas and wild flowers. Our letter changes every year: the current Melecina It is inspired by Asturian magical-transitional medicine ».

Tania’s cocktails – he could say – heal everything. «We have to differentiate from the night bars of pure and hard drinks. Our prices are not those of cities either. A drink costs 6.5-7 euros and a cocktail, 7-8. People could cost it at the beginning. For us, putting the winning plaque was a fat rush and it seems that if the recognition does not get from above, they do not value you enough, ”he claims. There is the opposite risk, he adds: «With the height of the sector, it passes a little like chef They touch the endorsement ».

«I resigned to be a waitress. There is nothing wrong »

Ely Quintero He has lived between cocktails for two and a half years. When he arrived in 2018 from his native Caracas, they only offered him “put in the McDonalds.” “I resigned to be a waitress, there is nothing wrong but it’s not mine.” Between Madrid and Formentera spurred so much when they gave him his first opportunities that he has become ‘Head Bartender’ at the Momus Bar in Madrid. Use coriander or butter, clarify and redestilate. “Hospitality with, for example, adults alone who arrive at the bar and want a conversation is the essence of the business,” he believes. «Many people just want to be calm with what you put in the cup. But There is much beyond ‘mixing, stirring and serving’ ». Reflect on conciliation: “In a few years I see myself having a bar because, if I want a family, I can’t always work at night.”

The deal with the client, the differential fact To the myxologist’s passion for creating and innovating with drinks and ingredients, the ‘bartender’ adds magnetism and interaction with the client

Valeria Naranjo, After “cleaning houses” and being a waitress in Malasaña, in the capital, he has been in shows in Rome, Berlin and Lisbon and in cocktails a copy of those of Manhattan and Brooklyn. When he entered a wine library he discovered the thousand possibilities of this world and decided that his “University was going to be that.” He has won excellence competitions, thousands of euros have been spent in training, he has filled his «Shake ‘» technique and dreams of a degree of digital marketing with artificial intelligence to improve his business. «Companies now spoil women. We are more exposed in the bar – Coincide with Ely. Being a waitress they told me to paint my red lips or unbuttoned a button. That does not happen in the cocktail bar, but the client takes you by the hand and does not release it. The worst of working with alcohol is that there are those who leave the pot ». Many ask to speak with the person in charge, he shares in turn with Tania, as if they were not owners. With 25 years it is one of the young promises in the country. He soaked from the history of the cocktail bar and when raising his notes to networks created a kind of ‘Barpedia’, which accumulates thousands of followers in each preparation.

He did not think about making a career in the hospitality industry Silvia DorningerAustrian of origin. But he is 28 years old and is already part of the select multipropietary businesswomen. “When I started, I went to London without knowing what a mojito was,” he confesses. In 2023 it was one of the fifteen finalists of the world competition and has just opened – they have been “two months to ten hours a day” – village in Barcelona. Director of CREPS to Born, Farola and Bar Sauvage also in the city of Boadas, he has been in the ‘bartending’ from 17: «I fell in love with the adrenaline you throw in each cocktail». Addicted to the challenge, insists that nothing is given: «Everyone knows what it means to open a bar. I have worked very hard ».