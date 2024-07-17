General practitioner Sarah Garsed said that a woman can suspect serious health problems by a change in the shape of her nipples. Her words leads The Sun edition.

Garsed pointed out that the shape of a woman’s nipples does not change often throughout her life, so any changes should be cause for concern. According to the doctor, a rash on this part of the body usually appears due to friction from clothing, but it can also occur due to Paget’s disease, a form of cancer of the nipple and areola.

Every tenth woman has inverted nipples due to the structure of the connective tissue, the doctor continued. However, if they suddenly become like this, you should immediately consult a doctor, as this may be one of the signs of breast cancer, the expert warned.

The doctor also noted that some women have small bumps on their nipples, and this is normal. But any sudden lumps in the nipple or breast area could signal the development of a tumor. Other symptoms of cancer include a lump in the breast, collarbone area or armpits, she added.

