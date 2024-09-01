Wearing too-tight shapewear can cause a host of health problems, including urinary incontinence, warn GPs Shirin Lakhani and Sarah Jenkins. Their view leads Daily Mail.

Both experts noted that complications from shapewear arise when worn daily for several hours. According to Lakhani, the risk of genital tract infections is primarily due to this habit. “This is partly due to the fact that the genital area becomes more humid. The accumulated moisture causes the growth of bacteria and fungal infections,” the doctor explained.

Her colleague Jenkins warned of another less obvious consequence of wearing shapewear. According to the doctor, tummy-tightening sets can provoke bloating, acid reflux and heartburn.

Related materials:

Moreover, the therapist added that if the pressure on the abdominal cavity is constant, there is a high probability of encountering urinary incontinence. “When the pressure in the abdominal cavity exceeds the pressure of the urethral sphincter, leakage occurs,” she explained. In addition, compression underwear impairs blood flow, which can worsen the symptoms of varicose veins, Jenkins warned.

She also noted that corsets that tighten the chest are no less dangerous. Firstly, the therapist says, they interfere with normal breathing and do not allow the body to be saturated with oxygen, and secondly, they restrict movement, which over time disrupts posture and harms the back.

Earlier, women were urged to give up home manicures. Beauty blogger Riya Gorbunova is sure that home hand care threatens infections and deformation of the nail plates.