Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

At Fellaria Glacier, the dog jumped into the water and sank. © Montage Tiero/Mühlanger via imago-images.de

While trying to save their dog from a raging glacial river, two mountain hikers were swept into a reservoir in the Italian Alps and perished there.

Sondrio – Through the Mountain Movie Drama The white hell of the Piz Palü with Leni Riefenstahl in one of the leading roles, the 3,900 meter high mountain in the Bernina group near the Swiss-Italian border became famous in the German-speaking area in 1929. On Wednesday, tragedy unfolded at his foot in Italy. Not the only one that hit Italy recently.

The accident happened on this bridge. © ROBERTO SYSA MOIOLA

Around noon, two Italian women aged 54 and 60 from the province of Lecco on Lake Como were in a hiking group walking together along a path to the lake at the foot of the eastern slope of the Fellaria Glacier at the foot of Piz Palü. At an altitude of 2500 meters near an iron bridge near the Bignami refuge, the dog of one of the two women broke loose and fell into the mountain stream. The newspaper reports La Stampa.

Heat wave in Italy turns glacial stream into a raging river

The mountain stream has become a raging river because of the great heat, which is causing the glacier to melt at record speed. When trying to save the panting animal with a branch, the owner slipped. The mistress fell into the water, when her friend rushed to help her, she too slipped into the torrential waters.

The Alpe Gera reservoir could have become the wet grave of women. © Gaggi Luca 76 / Facebook

It was impossible to swim in it, the two women were carried away like dogs by the traveling glacial river, which flows into the Alpe Gera reservoir. They disappeared from sight of their group. The rest of the group went for help immediately, but the search operation by the Sondrio mountain rescue service, fire brigade divers and the voluntary mountain rescue teams from Veltlin and Valchiavenna were unable to locate the women and the dog.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

Women may have been driven into a reservoir in northern Italy

Searches continued throughout the day along the creek between the bridge and the downstream reservoir. The murky water made the search difficult. Drones equipped with thermal scanners and two helicopters were also used. A trekking backpack was found on the creek bank late in the evening. The rescuers fear that the two women drowned.

Just a few days ago, a jet ski trip on Lake Garda was fatal to a young man. The Bardolino fire brigade found Franceso Z. dead in the water near Sirmione. There is also a fear of dengue fever in the region.

.