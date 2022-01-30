What happens to the children of women who lost their lives as victims of sexist violence? In Bolivia, as in the rest of the countries, this question is the door to a revictimization and a cycle of violence that is far from ending when a woman is murdered by a femicide. The fate of the orphans of femicides in Bolivia is the subject that we analyze in this edition of Ellas Hoy.

Sexist violence in Bolivia caused 108 femicides and almost 47,000 complaints of aggression in 2021. With their mothers dead and in some cases with their fathers in prison, the children in the midst of the violence were left unprotected; some in charge of grandparents who have tried to take care of them, surviving in precariousness. The figures grow every year and at the moment there is no State solution for these cases.

We talked about the subject with Estela Quintana, founder and representative of the organization Families of Victims in Search of Justice, Bolivia. Estela is also the aunt of a femicide victim, Abigail Quintana, who was murdered in 2019. For this reason, she created the organization, with the intention of helping those who seek justice for the femicides of her relatives.