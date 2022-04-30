The disappearance and murder of Debanhi Escobar in Monterrey, Nuevo León, was the trigger for new demonstrations against an exacerbated sexist violence in Mexico. Feminist organizations lead the demand for the State to guarantee the protection of women and girls in a country where at least 10 women are murdered every day. The clamor is the same as always: Not one more! This is the topic we address in this edition of Ellas Hoy.

