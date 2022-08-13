Serena Williams retires. At 40, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and 14-time doubles champion said she plans to end her winning career and has redefined a sport previously reserved for Caucasians and middle-class people. high. Williams described her retirement plans in Vogue magazine. We talk about the tennis player’s legacy in this edition of Ellas Hoy, together with our sports journalist from France 24, Eumar Esaá.

#Women #today #Serena #Williams #symbol #fight #discrimination #racism