Every October 11, the International Day of the Girl is commemorated, a date established by the UN with the hope of restoring the rights of minors and that all girls can live free of violence. In Colombia, a campaign called #ConADeNiña will allow young women to take power in influential spaces such as the Vice Presidency of the Republic, ministries, mayors and secretaries, among other public positions, to raise awareness about equal opportunities for minors.

