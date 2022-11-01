In 2019, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asked the Inter-American Court for a ruling on the rights of pregnant or lactating women who are deprived of liberty. He also asked for their opinion about the boys and girls who live in prisons with their mothers. Three years later, the court responded in a 166-page report in which it recognizes obstetric violence as gender violence, which is accentuated when maternity hospitals are experienced in prisons.

