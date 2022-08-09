Covering the protection and contraception needs of women helps combat maternal and neonatal death rates, and also allows populations to advance in their level of education and in their possibilities for economic and social development. A study in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’ measured contraceptive method mix, prevalence, and demand met by age and marital status in 204 countries and territories. We analyze their results in this episode of Ellas Hoy.

