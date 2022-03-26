In 2021, about 44,000 complaints associated with sexual crimes were filed in Colombia, 61% of them correspond to cases against children and adolescents. This is not counting a scandalous and outrageous underreporting, since it is estimated that only 13% of sexual crimes reported at the national level are brought before a judge. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we analyze why sexual violence is one of many diseases of machismo and toxic masculinities.

