After the results of the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir, all parties have started manipulating so that the leaders of their party can be placed on the chair of the chairman. Meanwhile, an important decision has been taken by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. In this, seats have been left for women in seven of the 20 districts of the state. It also includes Jammu. Let there be 14 seats of DDC in each district, out of which one has to become the DDC chairman of the district. The party which has more seats in the district is busy in deciding the name of its candidate.According to the information, in these 20 districts, Anantnag, Jammu, Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama, Srinagar have been left for women while in Reasi district also seats have been left for ST women. In these seven districts, only women can sit on this seat. In these districts, women have won elections, in such a situation, the chair of the chairman has been left for women. Development of seven out of twenty districts will now be in the hands of women. For this, seats have been kept for ST Open in Rajouri district, SC Open in Samba and SC in Udhampur.

The names of candidates will have to be renewed

After the results of the DDC elections, the work of deciding the name to sit on this chair was started from among the candidates who won on behalf of all parties. Among them, old leaders also had to be given a chance. Meanwhile, after the decision of the Lt. Governor, the parties will again have to discuss the names afresh. It is being told that the movement has intensified between the BJP in Jammu division and the group of groups in Kashmir division.