“Women tied to a hook then raped”: the complaint of the Iranian activist Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi, a well-known human rights activist in Iran, wrote a letter from the prison cell in which she is being held to the BBC. In her letter, Mohammadi provided the press with details on how she and her companions suffer abuse, sexual violence and torture every day. Practices that have intensified since the popular uprising over the death of Mahsa Amini broke out.

Narges Mohammadi said that some of the women arrested during the demonstrations have been transferred to the women’s section of Evin prison. Precisely in Evin, Mohammadi was able to meet them and collect their testimonies. An activist was tied hand and foot to a hook on the roof of the vehicle that took her to jail. She then she was raped by security officers.

Mohammadi reported seeing scars and bruises on the bodies of her cellmates. And you have invited people to denounce what is happening inside the penitentiaries.

Mohammadi’s letter

“Not disclosing these crimes would contribute to the continuation of the application of these repressive methods against women,” said the activist. “Violence against women activists, fighters and protesters in Iran should be reported widely and forcefully globally.”

“Victory means establishing democracy, peace and human rights and putting an end to tyranny,” wrote the activist, certain that Iranian women will prevail.

Narges Mohammadi is deputy head of Nobel Peace Prize-winning lawyer Shirin Ebadi’s Center for Human Rights Defenders. Since 2011, she has been the subject of several convictions. You are currently in prison on charges of “dissemination of propaganda”. This year she entered the BBC’s list of the 100 “most influential” women in the world.