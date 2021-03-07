76.8% of women in the sector adequately reconcile personal and work life -a sentiment that has increased by 26% after the pandemic-, and 36.2% choose work-life balance as the main reason for dedicating themselves to this profession.

However, restrictions and the curfew have complicated family reconciliation. 71% of female taxi drivers work more than 8 hours a day and, currently, they have to concentrate their working hours during the day.

Data published on II Observatory of the Taxi Driver, a study of the FreeNow platform that focuses on the profile of the drivers of the platform and that seeks to reflect the reality of the taxi sector and give visibility to the taxi drivers themselves.

According Argentina Rodriguez, one of the FreeNow taxi drivers who participated in the study, “working in the taxi world allows you to spend more time with your children. Before Covid-19, I organized the day so that I spent the day with them and, in the late afternoon, I would go to work; and the same on weekends. Now it is difficult because you cannot work at night and all work is during the day. On many occasions, if it weren’t for customers entering through the app, I would spend more time driving and circling the city looking for passengers.

Argentina is one of the taxi drivers that has participated in the study

The second reason why women decide to enter this sector is due to economic necessity (23.2%). In fact, almost 67% of those surveyed have previously worked in another sector, among which professions such as administrative (10.1%), commercial (9.2%) or clerk (6.8%) stand out. And, another reason why women opt for the taxi is due to family tradition (20.3%). “In my case, my brother and my father are taxi drivers, so I had a lot of family support when I decided to start working in the sector,” says Argentina.

The II Observatory of Women Taxi Drivers points out that 87% of those surveyed feel accepted and integrated by their male colleagues. In fact, despite the predominantly male taxi sector, 60% feel totally or very welcomed by their peers. “We have WhatsApp groups in which we support each other (men and women), especially now with the pandemic,” says Argentina.

However, many taxi drivers have suffered or suffer gender discrimination in their work. A) Yes, 77% of the female taxi drivers surveyed claim to have felt discriminated against, harassed or intimidated by male clients for the fact of being a woman, at least on some occasion; a figure that has increased by 22% compared to 2020.

A predominantly male but inclusive sector



Among the main reasons indicated by the respondents are comments of a sexual nature (39.1%), followed by sexist humor (23.2%) and by the feeling of ‘male superiority’ on the part of men (21.7%). Other behaviors, such as inappropriate approach or uncomfortable non-verbal language, have been considerably reduced compared to the previous year (-50% and -24% respectively), as a consequence of social distancing and hygiene and safety measures in the taxi itself.

70% of the women surveyed do not report these situations because they think that “it is not worth the effort” and 56% believe that “it is very difficult to prove”. The fear of going public is the reason for the highest growth compared to 2020 (+ 150%).

However, 3 out of 4 respondents consider that society has evolved in terms of gender equality, thanks in part to social movements in recent years, such as MeeTOO, which makes them feel more secure than 10 years ago. It also helps to operate through a mobility app. In this sense, 82.6% of the female taxi drivers surveyed affirm that they feel safer since they use these applications. This figure has increased by 5% compared to the previous year. «Especially in the night shifts is when the fear is more, because you never know what kind of client you are going to take. At least now, with the FreeNow app, I feel safer, since you are able to identify the passenger you are going to take and know their journey, ”says María Argentina Rodríguez.

The II Observatory of the Taxi Driver was born as part of the “We are Taxi drivers” campaign, which FreeNow has launched in the context of International Women’s Day, and has had the collaboration of three female taxi drivers – Mónica Crisán, Piedad Vega and Argentina Rodríguez-, who will be the protagonists in the company’s digital channels during the month of March. In general, female taxi drivers who operate with FREE NOW have been on the platform for three and a half years and have an average rating of 4.91 out of 5, up from 4.89 they obtained in 2020.