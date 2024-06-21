Women who used things not intended for masturbation spoke about the strangest objects for self-gratification. With their experience they shared in the AskReddit section of the Reddit forum.

Many women admitted that they experimented with furniture.

The leg of a chair that is still in our house. It’s embarrassing to look at him every time. And also a flashlight, a pen from a magnetic board, an Xbox controller instead of a vibrator JustAnArtist01Reddit user

Women also used various techniques as a vibrator.

Mobile phone. Old little Nokia. I called her from another phone in vibration mode, it was great Icy_exReddit user

Some of those who reported unusual experiences made dildos themselves.

I made the dildo using a hot glue gun. Sex scared me in my youth, but the thought of penetration fascinated me because with superficial stimulation I felt nothing. I couldn’t buy anything online or offline, so I improvised No-Draw7378Reddit user

