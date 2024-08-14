The diagnosis of infertility, as well as the associated treatment and attempts to conceive, significantly changes sex and relationships in marriage, women who have faced fertility problems have said. Their stories published HuffPost edition.

According to American Jennifer Hintzsche, fertility problems have made sex in her marriage less spontaneous and fun. “I turned my husband into a sperm donor. I pretended for about three months that our sex was spontaneous, but with each month of unsuccessful attempts it became more and more mechanical. It’s hard to feel sexy when you feel like your feminine essence is broken and has failed you,” she admitted.

Hintzsche also admitted that she became distant from her partner because of it. “It took me three years of therapy to understand the damage that infertility had done to our marriage and my role in it. I thought I was carrying the burden for both of us, but in reality I was isolating myself because it was so painful,” she said.

Infertility made us ask questions I had never thought about. Should we get a divorce if we couldn’t have children? He was worthy of being a father, so maybe if I left him he would get the life he deserved… I didn’t know how to build a future without him. Jennifer Hintzsche

In turn, 34-year-old Hannah Gerber added that the struggle with infertility puts life on hold and robs marriage of its joys. The woman has been trying to get pregnant since her wedding day in 2019. If she had known how difficult this path would be, she would have given herself and her husband six months to live the carefree life of newlyweds, for example, traveling. “Sometimes you have to mourn the fact that we never had a normal marriage,” she noted.

Despite the challenges, however, the struggle with infertility has strengthened some couples’ marriages. “We’ve gone to the deep end of our marriage over the years with fertility treatments. Ultimately, I can say without a doubt that it’s made us stronger. I’m sure there’s nothing we can’t get through,” said Abby Feder, a mother of twins from Los Angeles.

