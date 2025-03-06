The woman continues to gain presence in the Ibercaja template and also in the steering positions. The data made by the financial entity reflect that 35% of management positions are occupied by women. A percentage that is five more percentage points compared to 2020.

Besides, 40% of the non -executive positions of the Board of Directors are occupied by women. The female presence also gains weight in other positions within the financial entity. Specifically, Professionals represent 49.5% of the workforcewith a total of 2,340 women. This percentage rises to 50.7% in the age of less than 50 years, with 1,315 women and 1,281 men.

During the year 2024, 50% of internal vacancies were covered by womenwhen they requested them 44% of them, and 53% of internal promotions were assigned to women, with a total of 385 promotions in 2024 compared to 372 of 2023.

Last year, Ibercaja signed her New Equality Plan with which progress is made in equal opportunities and more facilities for conciliation of personal, family and professional life are offered. This new program delves into different measures of time flexibility, distance work, teleworking, digital disconnection and good practices in time management.

The initiative is part of the EFR Action Plan to increase female presence in all areas of the organization, including the positions of greater responsibility. Ibercaja obtained in 2019 for the first time the EFF certificate (familiarly responsible business) with which the entity’s measures are supported to promote quality in employment, conciliation and equal opportunities.

In addition, the entity has led various initiatives that have accelerated the female presence in its senior management, consolidating its participation in the CEOS alliance for diversitywhich recognizes equity, inclusion and diversity as fundamental pillars for competitiveness.

Ibercaja is added again to the initiative of Adecco Foundation To support women’s week at risk of social exclusion, within the framework of International Women’s Day (March 8) in order to respond to the need to empower this group of women as a previous step to their integration into the labor market or improve their employment conditions. The entity contributes an economic contribution to support activities that are organized during the week.