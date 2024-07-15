Home page World

A woman pulls insulation wool out of her exhaust pipe on TikTok (montage). © Screenshots TikTok/arcticfoxdaily/Kimberly DeFisher

What to do if hair comes out of the exhaust? A TikTok user experiences exactly that and causes astonishment on the internet. The ADAC solves it.

Williamson – A woman in Williamson (USA) made an unusual discovery when she tried to start her car in a parking lot: hair was sticking out of her exhaust pipe. Her niece captured the strange incident in a TikTok video while both of them became increasingly panicked.

But there is a completely plausible explanation for this phenomenon, which is also confirmed by the ADAC.

Human or animal hair in the exhaust? TikToker panics in the parking lot

Kimberly DeFisher, who recorded the video, captioned it: “My aunt called me because she was freaking out about hair coming out of her exhaust pipe.” She films her aunt going through a range of emotions as she pulls the supposed hair out of her exhaust pipe.

“This could be hair from a whole decomposed animal,” she speculates. But as Kimberly’s aunt pulls more and more “hair” out of the exhaust, she comes to the conclusion: “This is human hair, I can’t believe it.” However, she cannot feel any body parts.

After panic about hair in the exhaust: Cousin has a simple explanation

Her son, who had been watching the events for a few minutes, finally cleared up the situation: “Are you sure you’re not pulling out the insulation wool?” Several commenters under the video agreed with him: “Insulation wool from the exhaust or rear silencer has come loose and is now coming out the back. It’s supposed to dampen the noise.”

ADAC explains: An exhaust without insulation material belongs in the workshop – noise limits must be observed

The ADAC confirms the cousin’s statement upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA: “Insulating wool is usually installed in every exhaust. It serves as a silencer in the exhaust. Under certain circumstances it can come loose and then come out through the tailpipe.” However, it is not recommended to pull the material out: “If you pull on it, you risk pulling out the entire material. Then there is no sound insulation at all.” In short: without the insulating material, the exhaust becomes significantly louder. The ADAC therefore advises: “It is possible to carry on driving, but you should go to a workshop as soon as possible and have the exhaust repaired/replaced.”

The background to this is also the limits for noise levels, as the ADAC explains: “Every car has its own limit, which is determined by the engine power and weight of the respective vehicle. For the vast majority of vehicles, a permissible level of 72 dB(A) applies, but very high-horsepower sports cars can even be up to 75 dB(A) loud. There are four subcategories in total, where the registration date also plays a role, while other limits apply for trucks and motorcycles. Every vehicle registered in the EU must adhere to its specific limits, and this also affects subsequent installations such as exhausts with flap control.”

“Hair” coming out of the exhaust: TikTok community is amazed – misunderstanding causes laughter

The comments show that the woman is not the only one who had never heard of the phenomenon of ‘silencer hair’. “50 years old and I’ve never heard of it,” writes one user. Another adds: “I had so many guesses that were all wrong and not one came even close.”

Looking back, Kimberly DeFisher and her aunt can laugh about the misunderstanding: “We had goosebumps. Imagine the 911 call,” she writes. “I can’t believe we didn’t realize over the course of several minutes that this might be part of the vehicle. It really did feel and look SO hairy!” She adds: “We thought it was someone’s hair extensions or wig that we were pulling off their scalp that was decomposing in their muffler.” One TikTok user sums it up: “I think we watch too much true crime.”

