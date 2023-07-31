In an article for the French newspaper, the first lady said it was impossible to build peace without the participation of women

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, wrote a article to the french newspaper “Le Monde” this Monday (31.jul.2023) in which he says that it is men who decide to go to war, but women who suffer the worst consequences of it. For her, it is impossible to think of building peace without the effective participation of women.

Janja declared that she had this reflection during a trip with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit in May. There, he would have thought about the consequences of the war and possible means to overcome them.

“It is the men who decide to go to war, and it is the women who suffer the worst consequences. However, they are charged with defending the dignity of their families and communities during conflict situations. It is impossible, therefore, under these conditions, to imagine being able to overcome wars and build peace without the effective participation of women”wrote Janja.

Janja says that the defense of peace is a “moral duty” is “political obligation”. According to her, the problems caused by conflicts fall on women and children, during and after the war.

“We know that the socially constructed role of women places the weight and burden of their families and communities on their shoulders”he declared.

The first lady also drew attention to the increase in sexual violence against women in conflict situations.

“In regions where violence is part of everyday life, women and girls have the responsibility of maintaining a form of normality and, at the same time, they are the most exposed to the different types of violence caused by war, in particular those that are systematic, exercised against their bodies.”

Lula and the war

The Brazilian president became an international subject for controversial speeches regarding Russia’s war with Ukraine throughout 2023.

Shortly before leaving Beijing for Abu Dhabi, on April 15, Lula said he was “I need the US to stop encouraging war” It is “that the European Union starts talking about peace”. The following day, in the United Arab Emirates, the president said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is fault of the 2 countries.

The statements were not well received both in Portugal, where Lula also went in April, and in other European countries. Questioned by journalists on April 17, the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, tried to soften the criticism. He said he did not regret inviting Lula to visit Portugal and listed the history of Brazil’s positions on the war in Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for the European Union, Peter Stano, he responded on the same day Lula’s declarations. For him, the prolonging of the war is exclusively the fault of the Russians.

Stano stated that the bloc and the US are helping Ukraine to exercise its legitimate right of self-defense and recalled that Brazil voted in favor of the resolution that condemns Moscow’s decision to invade the neighboring country and determines that the Kremlin withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

The spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirbystated at the time that Lula “repeats Russian and Chinese propaganda like a parrot without looking at the facts”. Karine Jean-PierreSpokesperson for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, he spoke on April 18 that the White House received with surprise the statements.

On 18 April, Lula changed the speech. He said that Brazil “condemns the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine” and defends “a negotiated political solution to the conflict”. He defended the need to create a group of countries that “Try to sit at the table with both Ukraine and Russia to find peace”.

On July 6, the PT said he did not want to get involved in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. He stated that his “argument” it is against hunger, unemployment and poverty.

“That’s why I don’t want to get involved in Ukraine’s war with Russia. My war is here, it’s against hunger, against unemployment, it’s against poverty, it’s against deindustrialization. Why should I worry about the quarrel of others. I will worry about my fight”he said.