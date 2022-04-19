The table of adverse effects —rare and frequent— of cisplatin, a common chemotherapy to treat advanced neoplasms, exceeds thirty; Y Pembrolizumab SmPC, an immunotherapy approved for various types of tumors, collects about a hundred possible collateral damage. No drug is harmless. But its side effects are uneven and many factors come into play, such as the patient’s previous situation or underlying diseases. Also gender. An American study published in the journal Journal Of Clinical Oncology reveals that, after receiving cancer treatment, women have a 34% higher risk of developing serious symptomatic adverse effects than men. Above all, if the treatment was immunotherapy: faced with this drug, they experience a 49% greater risk of sequelae than men.

The researchers reviewed phase II and III cancer studies conducted by the SWOG center between 1980 and 2019: excluding those trials on specific tumors by sex (such as breast or prostate), in total, they analyzed about 23,300 patients (38% women) who experienced nearly 275,000 adverse effects. Toxicity was higher in women, explains Joseph M. Unger, a biostatistician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the study’s first author: “We found especially large increases in severe toxicity in women compared to men who received immunotherapies. Given the increasing use of these new and important treatments, it must be a priority to better understand the magnitude and the causes that underlie these differences”, explains the researcher by email.

The scientific community already knew that there were differences between men and women in the therapeutic approach to cancer. But the studies that evaluated it, Unger clarifies, were limited to the impact of chemotherapy and its clinical results (survival and disease progression). “This is the first study to systematically assess, in a large sample, differences in treatment toxicity between men and women for traditional chemotherapeutic approaches as well as novel therapies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies.”

Their research confirms that women suffered more toxicity than men from the treatments and also had a higher risk of serious haematological adverse effects, especially in patients with colon cancer who received complementary treatment to the main therapy. The study does not specify the reason for these differences, but experts point to several hypotheses. “There may be differences in the extent to which women and men report adverse events, and there may be differences in how well they adhere to medications. Women and men may also differ in how they physically process medications,” Unger notes. Women, for example, are less able to eliminate fluorouracil, a cancer treatment that kills cells that grow out of control.

The study adds that the intestinal microbiome, which is that ecosystem of microbes that populates the body, may also be involved, “given its role in the regulation of inflammatory, metabolic and immune pathways”, in how women and men metabolize drugs.

The research also does not rule out that there may be a bias when reporting adverse effects, in the perception of ailments or in women reporting more than men. However, Unger points out: “It is important to note that we also observed more severe hematologic toxicity in women, and assessments of such toxicities are based entirely on objective laboratory measures.” Thus, the difference in reporting would explain part of this pattern, “but only part”, adds the expert.

For Rafael López, president of the Foundation for Excellence and Quality in Oncology, the study has opened their eyes to something that they already suspected when consulting: “We all sensed that women had more side effects, but official science said no. This is going to make us change the way we test drugs, regulate them and administer them: studies must be designed taking gender into account”, points out the doctor, who is also head of Oncology at the Santiago de Compostela Hospital. Ruth Vera, coordinator of the Women in Oncology Commission of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology, agrees that Unger’s research shows that “there is an influence of sex on the toxicity of treatments and it should be taken into account when putting drugs and when dosing them.

Both oncologists, who have not participated in the study, also endorse the hypotheses of the causes. Vera points out, for example, that “adherence to oral treatments is greater in women than in men” and the immune system in both sexes also behaves differently. López defends that “the hormonal system that makes men and women different has implications for the immune system” and it will be necessary to adjust the drugs by sex: “Now the doses are adjusted to weight or body surface area, but in the future they will also by sex or according to the hormonal situation: a patient of premenopausal or postmenopausal age will not be the same”.

Uneven clinical trials

Narjust Duma, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a professor at the Harvard School of Health, goes one step further and warns that there are gender inequalities in oncology and they are there “from the beginning”: differences in adverse effects , for example, have their origin far back, in preclinical studies, points out the researcher, who also did not participate in Unger’s study: “One of the big problems in cancer research is that we use male cells and that means that when you study a drug in the lab before testing it in humans, you use animal models, like mice, and they’re usually male mice. Most of the preclinical data comes from cell lines in animals that are male and the data we have is that the drug is potentially good… for men, but it hasn’t been tested in women.”

And that inequality continues in clinical trials: “More men participate in trials. For example, in immunotherapy trials, only 30% of the people who participate are women. So why are there these inequities [en los efectos adversos]? Because we don’t test these drugs in women until clinical trials and when these studies come, only a small percentage of women are offered to participate in them, “says Duma. Precisely, In 2019, this researcher published an article in the journal Oncology in which it also confirmed a higher prevalence of adverse effects in women with melanoma or lung cancer after receiving a type of immunotherapy. The study revealed that they could have a higher risk of sequelae associated with the immune system and more likely to develop endocrinopathies and pneumonitis.

Duma also points out that “there are gender inequalities throughout the cancer care process.” Also in diagnoses and in the beginning of treatments. For example, she points out: “In bladder, lung or kidney tumors, women suffer more delays in diagnosis and treatment because these tumors are normally attributed to older men. So when they go to the doctor, they are not included in the differential diagnosis because of this.” The researcher assures that, in women, the social and media focus is so focused on breast cancer that other types of tumors are “forgotten”: “We live in a bubble where we believe that women are only affected by one cancer, Mom’s, and that’s not true. More women die from lung cancer. In an article in the magazine NatureDuma denounced that “the research community continues to see lung cancer as a disease of older men, and the consequences of this stereotype can be detrimental to women, causing significant delays in diagnosis.”

Unger and his team encourage having “more awareness” of the differences between men and women and better understand why this happens to improve the therapeutic approach. “Our hope and expectation is that cancer patients will increasingly receive individualized treatment, and that the patient’s gender may be an important element when considering individualized treatment options.”

