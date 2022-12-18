Female athletes who tried to return their sports modalities to the status prior to the inclusion of transsexual athletes, who in this sex category have a biological advantage, suffered a legal defeat this Saturday (17) in the US state of Connecticut. A panel of three federal judges confirmed a lower court’s decision to reject the plaintiffs’ contention that the inclusion of these athletes would put them at a disadvantage.

Against the athletes is the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which implemented the inclusive policy. The women’s defense used as a legal basis a federal law known as “Title IX”, which protects female participation in sports, and asked that the victories of two transgender athletes who alone broke 17 records in track and field and took 15 state trophies be annulled.

The applicants, Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Ashley Nicoletti, are active in athletics. They were represented by the Alliance in Defense of Freedom (ADF). Their mothers participated in the process, as they are young girls — the case deals in particular with scholastic sports.

The lower court, which is a district court, had decided to dismiss the case, among other reasons, because the two transgender athletes had already graduated. Another argument in the decision was that the four girls do not have the authority to change sporting records. “Like the district court, we are not convinced,” said the three federal judges, “that the plaintiffs demonstrated harm suffered.” They understood that there was “speculation” in their argument.

The federal court, known as the “Second Circuit Court,” used case law established by the US Supreme Court, which held in another case that the legal prohibition of discrimination “on the basis of sex” would include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) hailed the ruling: “It’s a critical victory for justice, equality and inclusion,” said Joshua Block, a lawyer who works for the nonprofit’s LGBT section. The ACLU represented transgender athletes Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller in the case. “This critical victory strikes at the heart of political attacks against transgender youth while helping to ensure that every young person has the right to compete,” added Joshua.

In the country, 18 states have already implemented laws that prevent males from competing in female sports. A newspaper survey washington post, in partnership with the University of Maryland, found in June that 58% of Americans think transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. A majority of 68% agree that trans women have a competitive advantage over women born.

Recent research indicates that hormone treatment does little to alter the extra muscle mass that trans athletes have if they’ve gone through male puberty, which is the case for most of them. In February, a governing body for competitive swimming in the US acknowledged that they have an advantage.