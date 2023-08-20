In 2022, women spent 9.6 hours a week more than men doing housework or caring for people

Women spend about 9.6 hours more than men on housework per week. This is what the PNAD data (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous from 2022, which investigates forms of work other than paid occupation.

In 2019, this difference was even greater: 10:30 am. Despite the small reduction, it is women who feel the weight of domestic tasks and caring for other people the most. They dedicate, on average, more than 20 hours a week to these functions, while men spend just over half of that time: 11 hours a week.

According to the survey, the division of tasks related to home and family remains unequal even among workers: on average, employed women dedicated 6h30 more than occupied men to household chores.

In 2022, activities related to eating, cleaning or maintaining clothes and shoes, and cleaning or tidying up the home were still concentrated in women. In terms of small repairs or household maintenance, men had a higher percentage of participation than women.

The research also points out that it is black women who feel the weight of this inequality the most. Interviews in the survey who declared themselves to be black had the highest rate of doing household chores: 92.7% in the analyzed period.

With information from Brazil Agency.