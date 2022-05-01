Thousands of protesters condemn the violence against women in a feminist act in the German capital, which ends in clashes with the police. In another protest, activists for housing occupy an abandoned hostel. After two years of limited actions due to the covid-19 pandemic, protesters returned to the streets of Berlin on Saturday night (30/04) to start the series of protests and festivities that involve the 1st of May in Germany.

Under the slogan “Retake the night”, hundreds of women took part in a feminist demonstration in the city center, mainly aimed at condemning violence against women. The German news agency DPA estimates the presence of 2,500 people, in addition to a strong police presence.

The march began peacefully, but arrests were also reported. A reporter for the Berlin Tagesspiegel newspaper wrote on Twitter that the first clashes took place when the police tried to forcefully remove the protesters, who chanted “No God, no state, no patriarchy”.

Reports point to repeated clashes between police and protesters. Then the protest spontaneously dissolved, which would have surprised the officers.

The German capital also saw other acts during the night, including protests against rising rents and the opening of a new police station in the Kreuzberg district.

In the early morning, a group of housing activists occupied a vacant former hostel building in central Berlin, before the police evacuated them.

“While thousands of people live in low-quality mass accommodation, are pitted against each other and have no safe home, 80 rooms have been empty here for years,” activist group Hotels to Housing wrote on Twitter. “housing hotels”).

Strong police presence

Berlin has a long tradition of marches and protests on May 1 – a date traditionally celebrated by the left for its historical significance for the workers’ movement.

A May 1 “revolutionary rally” is scheduled to take place on Sunday night, with police warning of the possibility of violence at an “autonomous” or anarchist protest in the capital.

Berlin Interior Secretary Iris Spranger told public broadcaster RBB that around 6,000 police had been deployed over the weekend. According to her, the police will “intervene massively if there are clashes”. “Of course, we know that this can result in violence, and it probably will,” she warned.

Officers were also brought in from other German states, although protests are also expected in other major cities in the country.

