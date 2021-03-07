The salary differences between men and women in Spain have their mirror in the acquisition of a car. Thus, if a man has an average budget of 24,450 euros to buy a new vehicle, the woman, on the other hand, has 29.8% less, about 18,800 euros. This is reflected in the study published by One car, the new vehicle automotive portal of Sumauto, released on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This is a figure analogous to the wage gap in our country, which is 27.3%, according to the INE Salary Structure Survey (as of 2018, latest figure available) and that determines not only the purchase budget, but also the financial effort to be made out of pocket.

Specifically, the usual thing in Spain is that 75% of the amount of the car is financed for a total paid of 15,000 euros on average, if it is a personal loan, or 14,300 euros, if it is the payment formula of the own dealer, according to Cetelem. In this way, the woman is obliged to finance an amount which represents 70% of their annual salary, which amounts to 21,011 euros, while for men the effort to make is less, approximately 55%, thanks to an average salary of 26,738 euros.

The derivative of this wage gap is that, when buying a car, women are more restrained, also in part because their purchase “driver” it is more practical than aspirational -contrary to man-. Specifically, if we look at the top five models on which women ask for a price and show real buying interest, the average price of all of them is just over 13,300 euros. In the case of men, it amounts to 18,300 euros, 37% more.

According to the Unoauto spokesperson, Ignacio Garcia Roji, specialist in the automotive market, “just as the gender pay gap is narrowing little by little, the gap between aspiration and practicality when buying a car should be doing so as well. In this step, the specialized automotive portals they are the ideal showcase to compare the entire offer without bias and nurture that legitimate desire of wanting to have a better car and a better lifestyle ”.

The reason is that, of the five models that stoke the male interest, four are SUVs and one is a utility, in front of the three SUV and two utility vehicles of the woman. But, even though both are watching the pocket, the man is betting on more complete versions and with more equipment. An example is the Dacia sandero -which is available for less than 10,000 euros-, where there is a 5.4% price difference between both sexes. This trend is also observed in the higher ranges, such as SUVs, where the difference is even higher and reaches 8.8%.