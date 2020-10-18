Highlights: 9 women soldiers of Assam Rifles deployed in combat role with Army

Part of the grid created to prevent female soldier narcotics smuggling

Narcotics smuggling from Pakistan is a major source of terror funding

Tangdhar (Kashmir)

For the first time, 9 women soldiers of the Paramilitary Force Assam Rifles have been deployed in close combat with the Army in the Combat Roll. Since July this year, women soldiers deployed here are part of a grid designed to prevent narcotics smuggling. They have been deployed on Sadhana pass which is the only pass connecting Tangdhar. It is on the Kupwara-Tangdhar highway.

Deployment of women soldiers strengthened

Several steps to prevent smuggling narcotics from Pakistan resulted in the seizure of 80 kg of narcotics, mostly brown sugar, in the Tangdhar sector this year. A senior officer posted there said that almost the same narcotics were seized last year as well. There are many villages here beyond the fence on the LoC. In Tangdhar alone, 12 villages are ahead of the fence. These prove to be a major challenge in preventing smuggling.

Where 9 women soldiers have been deployed at Sadhana pass, it is at an altitude of more than 10 thousand feet. Three soldiers are on duty at a time. He was also given 21 days of special training at the Battle School of the 15th Corps before posting here. The women soldiers are searched by the women passing through here. A senior official said that they are blocking a means of smuggling which is very important. Even before getting special intelligence that a woman was carrying narcotics, we were not able to search her. But now it has also been controlled through smuggling.

Smuggling is a major means of terror funding

A senior official said that smuggling is an increased means of terror funding. Funding is done through smuggling to help the terrorists present in the valley, which has been largely banned. Also, if someone is bringing narcotics today, then he can bring fake currency tomorrow and then weapons or IED too. Narcotics smuggling continues for a few years but recovery has increased in the last two years. Last year, 4 Norcotics dogs have also been included in the grid and X-ray machines have also been installed. Random checking is done at different points to keep the surprise factor and fear of getting caught in the smuggling.

Why say a cut nose

The cold has started rising here at Sadhna Pass where women soldiers are stationed. In winter, snow accumulates 20-30 feet high here. Rifle Woman Neetu Kumari, posted here for three months, is from Bihar. She says that the people of the village are happy to see women soldiers. The women here also openly talk to us and express their problems. She says that we too will make our daughters like you. When asked about the challenges, she says that the cold has started rising.

Sadhana pass is called military NC pass i.e. Nasta Chun pass, which means a cut nose. It is so cold that it cannot feel its nose, hence it is called NC. All the supply of tangdhar is through this way. The village has a population of about 90 thousand and supplies for the soldiers stationed there. Till a few years ago this pass used to be closed from December to April in winter but now Army and BRO have such equipment that the pass is closed for a few days only.