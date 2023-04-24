A monitor guides several elderly people in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas on March 30 in the Tío Pío park. gem garcia

Aging is an irreversible natural physiological process whose causes are still a mystery. The changes that occur in each organ of a person or in different individuals are not the same. Two investigations confirm these circumstances, which are important for establishing intervention strategies and given a reality that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), will affect 21% of the world population by mid-century, who will be over 60 years of age. The works, one Danish and the other Spanish, indicate that the signs of aging begin earlier in women, but evolve more slowly than in men, and that not all the organs of the same individual age in the same way.

“Little is known about the specific changes that occur with aging in humans,” admits Michel Ben Ezra, author of the Danish study and a researcher at the University of Copenhagen. Pablo Burraco, a scientist at the Doñana Biological Station of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (EBD-CSIC), and author of the Spanish work, in which the University of Glasgow has participated. “They say that if someone thinks they understand aging, they don’t know it,” he says. Both try to unravel the mechanisms of this process.

Research from the Center for Healthy Aging at the University of Copenhagen, published in biorxiv and not yet reviewed, suggests that women show the first signs of aging from the age of 19, but that the process is more gradual. However, in men they appear later, around the age of 40, but they accelerate after that age.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers have analyzed markers of cellular senescence in 33 million biopsy reports from 4.9 million people of all ages between 1970 and 2018. However, despite the large sample, this is one of the the limitations of the study: all are individuals who underwent an examination for some pathology. “Biopsies were only taken when the participants sought medical attention. Therefore, male aging may seem to start later because men tend to seek medical help when their symptoms are more advanced, unlike women,” admits Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, co-author of the study, in New Scientist.

For Manuel Tena-Sempere, professor of Physiology at the University of Córdoba, “the probably most differential factor is the menopause because in the case of women there is a drastic cessation of the secretion of ovarian hormones and this has an important repercussion in the short term. , medium and long term that can condition female ageing”. “In the case of men,” he adds, “if there is a decrease in androgen levels, it is gradual and its impact and consequences are very different.”

The Danish study also points out that not all tissues age in the same way, an aspect confirmed by the study carried out by the Spanish CSIC and published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. This research has focused on telomeres (chromosome ends) whose shortening is a marker of biological aging.

“Telomeres”, explains the CSIC researcher, “are not coding, but they are very important when cells divide. They shorten throughout life, but also as a response to stress, so they are not markers of chronological age but of biological one.”

The study has been carried out in five different tissues of a species of frog (Xenopus laevis) because its metamorphosis, from the embryo to the larval and adult phases, allows us to observe very rapid changes. “We can see how these developmental changes affect different organs, how the animals that grow faster have shorter telomeres,” explains Burraco.

“The changes in the different organs respond to very different dynamics. For example, in the liver, which grows a lot throughout life, we see a shortening over time, the pattern expected during more or less gradual aging. But the heart remains very stable from the beginning of life. It seems that there are mechanisms that protect the shortening of telomeres. In the case of the intestine, after metamorphosis [la larva es vegetariana y el adulto, carnívoro] we observed longer telomeres after metamorphosis that we attribute to the existence of a large number of stem cells”, explains the EBD-CSIC researcher.

Telomere shortening occurs during cell division. “Every time they divide, they are not capable of replicating the original sequences and they are shortened”, explains Burraco. It is a process similar to that of a copy of a copy of an original. On the way to reproduction, data is lost: “The protein that is responsible for replicating telomeres, telomerase, is not capable of completing the process completely.”

The other factor is the stress on the organ during its development. “For example,” explains the scientist, “free radicals that are oxidizing hit DNA and cause it to break.”

The identification of these processes opens the way to intervene in them. In the case of the intestine, where a phenomenon opposite to that of the liver occurs and the telomeres lengthen in the juvenile individuals analyzed, a “migration of stem cells to remodel it” is observed, to adapt it to its new condition as a carnivore. “It is a pattern of rejuvenation of an organ, so it is one of the lines to explore”, says Burraco´.

The way is also opened for direct action on telomeres thanks to gene editing techniques. At this point, the researcher is more cautious: “I think it would be possible, but the problem is finding the balance because it could lengthen life, but also cause many problems. You have to understand how far you can go, it is not going to be that we are going to produce an uncontrolled reproduction of cells generating cancer, for example ”.

But these are the lines with which he wants to continue his research: to analyze how the increase in telomerase activity or the reduction of oxidative stress affects the dynamics of aging.

