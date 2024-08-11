Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/08/2024 – 17:03

For the first time, women accounted for 60% of the country’s podiums at the 2024 Games – and all of the competition’s gold medals. Brazil’s campaign at the Paris Olympic Games ended this Sunday (11/08) dominated by women, who were responsible for 12 of the country’s 20 medals. What’s more, all three of the Brazilian delegation’s gold medals were won by women: Beatriz Souza in judo, Rebeca Andrade in artistic gymnastics and Ana Patrícia and Duda in beach volleyball.

For the first time in over a hundred years of the country’s participation in the Olympics, the Brazilian delegation had more women than men: 153 against 126, a share corresponding to 55% of the total – higher than the 47% in the Tokyo Games, three years ago.

In addition to the three gold medals, Brazil finished the Games with seven silver medals and ten bronze medals, resulting in the country’s second best performance in the Games, behind only the 21 medals won in Tokyo three years ago. However, in the gold count, the country fell short of the seven won both in Japan and at the Rio Games in 2016.

The Paris Games also crowned Rebeca Andrade as the country’s greatest Olympic medalist, now with six in total, surpassing Robert Scheidt and Torben Grael, former holders of the position. In the French capital, the gymnast starred in some of the highlights of the Olympics, competing with American athlete Simone Biles. The Brazilian won the floor exercise, winning gold, and also won silver in the individual all-around and vault, and bronze in the team event.

Brazil’s first gold medal in Paris came from Beatriz Souza in the heavyweight category of judo. The gold medal won by Duda and Ana Patrícia ended a 28-year drought in which Brazilian women had not reached the top of the podium in Olympic beach volleyball. In surfing, Tatiana Weston-Webb’s silver medal was the first medal won by a Brazilian woman in the sport.

At the press conference called by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) this Sunday to take stock of the Brazilian campaign in Paris, the dominant role of women in the Brazilian results was addressed.

“Two Olympic cycles ago, the COB began investing specifically in women. Not only in athletes, but also in trying to increase the number of female coaches and managers. What we saw here in Paris in sports reflects what is happening in society: women are becoming increasingly stronger,” said Mariana Mello, deputy head of the Paris 2024 Mission and COB’s Sports Planning and Performance Manager.

The head of the mission and general director of the COB, former Olympic medalist Rogério Sampaio, also highlighted the performance of Brazilian women.

“We always want to overcome barriers, break records, always win. I think that in these Olympic Games we managed to break some of these records, some of these barriers, especially when it comes to women’s sports, which makes us very satisfied,” said Sampaio.

jps (Agência Brasil, Reuters)