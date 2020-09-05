Women ‘s League begins The coronavirus ruined Emmi Rakkolainen’s dreams last spring: now she is studying to be a teacher and waiting for national team games

Yet On March 4, Finland was in a somewhat normal situation last spring. The coronavirus was known to spread around the world, but soon the impact effects could not be predicted.

On that day, the Hockey Association released a team selected for the Women’s World Cup in Canada. One of the first to participate was the central forward of Kiekko-Espoo Emmi Rakkolainen, 24. Rakkolainen, who finished sixth on the women’s league points exchange, was the best scorer of his team with 42 points. Before leaving for Canada, the program had to include league finals between Kiekko-Espoo and KalPa.

Then the coronavirus struck. League finals were canceled with a few days notice. The passion for the game changed to confusion.

“There would have been a passion to play in the league finals, and there was a fierce competition. A really unfortunate situation that a couple of days before came the announcement. Yes, it left a tooth cavity, ”Rakkolainen says during the new disc season.

The World Championships were also a dream, for which the cancellation came well before the Games.

“ “I try to get to the morning exercises if there is no lecture or other assignment in front of the school.”

Kiekko-Espoo Emmi Rakkolainen (91) and Nelli Laitinen (9) attacked Ilves in the first league final in the spring of 2019. Kiekko-Espoo took the championship.­

A bladder is already an experienced league player. He played in the main series for the first time in the 2013-14 season. In Espoo, Rakkolainen will start his fourth season, the first two of which will be played by the Blues. The limit of 40 power points has been exceeded in the last two seasons.

Rakkolainen has become a World Championship level player by giving equal amounts to the morning exercises. In his previous seasons in Espoo, Rakkolainen has worked as a school attendance assistant.

Last spring, Rakkolainen assisted students who received a special support decision and stayed in contact teaching. Thus, Rakkolainen’s job description did not change by the time of distance learning in schools, although close attention was paid to distances and hand hygiene.

“The whole last season was so that from morning to afternoon there were jobs that made it impossible for me to participate in the morning practice,” Rakkolainen says.

“It certainly gave some leveling in that. Morning Frost were training skill side, which should not be in the evening with the team so much. Last season I had the opportunity to practice with the boys of C-Academy, which certainly took me forward. ”

This year, there is hope for getting to the morning workouts again. Rakkolainen is a recent freshman at the University of Helsinki. He began his studies as a class teacher at the Faculty of Education. On the eve of the league season on Friday, Rakkolainen attended a remote lecture from his home.

“I try to get to the morning exercises if there is no lecture or other assignment in front of the school. Now in the beginning it has been difficult when there has been getting used to it. ”

“ “The next goal is to be in the World Cup team next spring.”

Emmi Rakkolainen and the student’s workstation.­

In the trough Rakkolainen wants to take on even stronger responsibilities as a puck and leading player. He finds skating as a development target.

“In tough skating in two directions, the movement needs to be made even more active,” says Rakkolainen.

Kiekko-Espoo is the series’ endurance winner and also the reigning champion from spring 2019. In the season starting on Saturday, Kiekko-Espoo is again strongly pushing for the second final team. Rakkolainen raises Kärpät and KalPan as the toughest challengers.

The biggest change in the ranks of the people of Espoo is the captain Minnamari Tuominen moving out of Espoo. Tuomi will move to the Chinese Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays playing in the Russian league.

Rakkolainen says that he sets short-term goals for his own career. On the club team, he wants to raise his profile even further, and on the national team position, he wants to stay caught.

“The next goal is to be in the World Championship team next spring, and through that, the Olympics will loom in the future. They are concrete goals. ”

The women’s league opening round match HIFK – Kiekko-Espoo will be played in Malmi Ice Rink today on Saturday from 3.30 pm. The Ruutu online service shows the match live.

Emmi Rakkolainen started her studies as a class teacher at the Faculty of Education.­