The list of women who are swarming these days in Mexican politics is extensive. There has not been a time in the country’s history when the very word, politics, was so feminine. Using the first name is better visible: Claudia, Lilly, Xóchitl, another Claudia, Beatriz, Luisa María, Alicia, Delfina, Alejandra… All of them, of course, have their last name and their own ideology, so you can assert yourself, without risking , that the future fate of this extensive territory, macho for others, will not be in the hands of one woman, but of several. A different thing will be that they assume a feminist agenda and that they perform with criteria different from those known for centuries. The current moment is not the achievement of any government, it is the feminists who claim for their trenches the change produced, sweet in the quantitative, but still uncertain in the qualitative. “It is time for women,” said the former mayor and now Morenista candidate for the presidency, Claudia Sheinbaum, a few days ago. And in that she is not wrong.

The women’s struggle has meant a tsunami for feminism in recent years in Mexico, a movement that is stronger than ever and that has suffered, as always, to advance. In the legislative field, complete parity has been achieved to reach the institutions, not to mention many other cutting-edge laws that, at least on paper, are already there. And these changes have had to count on the union and political drive of many of them, who put the fight for equality before the designs of their leaders. The wave of criticism and censorship of the Morenista candidate for Guerrero’s governorship in 2021, Félix Salgado Macedonio, accused of rape and with an ugly macho file, was notable. They harassed him from his own ranks and those from outside, and they knocked him down, which is as much as saying that they broke the will of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, not easy, by the way. It was his daughter. Evelyn Salgado, who had to lead the cartel and today is president of that State. In the wake of all that, a law has been achieved that removes from public power all those who have a merit card similar to that of Salgado Macedonio or separated parents with child support debts, for example. The same for the equality marker.

A name was imposed for a long time with force in the female payroll. Claudia Sheinbaum conquered the mayoralty of the Mexican capital for a woman for the first time in history and, since then, her name has not stopped ringing, until today it is placed in the preferences of millions of citizens with a view to the new presidency of the country in 2024. Another milestone has been marked by Norma Piña, obtaining the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice, for the first time also in the hands of a woman. López Obrador has been haunted by feminism like a nightmare throughout his term. The president’s blunders in this field, and they have not been few, were followed by a barrage of criticism, both in the institutions and on the street. But you can’t bargain with one thing, and it’s his joint cabinets. You have to resort to the same expression: never seen anything like this before. His last two appointments, that of Alicia Bárcena for Foreign Secretary, and Luisa María Alcalde as head of the Interior, have been celebrated even by those who disagree with the president. The parity achieved has placed in these years a good number of female governors. In the most populous in the country, the State of Mexico, two women fought recently and today Delfina Gómez is the governor. It was never seen before.

The feminist Patricia Olamendi, always very critical of the power of López Obrador in this matter, and upset by the “setbacks in equality that are being seen throughout the world, immersed in the revenge of patriarchy”, reserves her dose of hope, without However, for the moment that Mexico is going through in this matter, it does not hesitate to attribute it to the tenacious struggle of feminism. “In 2019 we achieved parity in everything, so that political participation is already a right for women and an obligation of the State, which might not want it, but they will have it,” says this lawyer and representative at UN Women.

“Parity is for all,” recalls Olamendi, which means that some of them will not defend the feminist agenda, of course, but she hopes that “her presence will have an impact” in some way. No one expects to see Lilly Téllez, one of the opposition presidential hopefuls, defend abortion, for example. This same Saturday, on the occasion of gay pride, she corrected whoever says everyone instead of everyone, the generic masculine, and everyone knows that homophobia and machismo are the two sides of the same coin. “We hope that those who arrive have at least a social commitment, no longer feminist, but ethical. Feminism has grown in Mexico impressively. And that makes a difference, ”she says. Not all in the opposition are in such a right-wing arc, however. For the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, Claudia Ruiz Massieu or Beatriz Paredes are also running, to give two much more temperate examples. And Xóchitl Gálvez also announces his intentions to introduce himself.

He is especially pleased with the arrival to the Governor’s Office of Luisa María Alcalde, 35, who has been beaten on social networks by the most cave-like part of the population with mentions so macho that they already constitute an anachronism. “That misogyny, those stereotypes, they have to end,” Olamendi fights. “We can vote for them or not, but their right to participate in politics cannot be denied.” “If of all those who arrive, only one applies equality criteria, that will be progress,” she adds.

“A woman’s body is useless by itself,” begins Leticia Bonifaz, more pessimistic than Olamendi. “And let no one think that it has been achieved on its own merits, it has been the struggle of an entire group,” warns the UNAM Law professor. In her opinion, placing a woman in a position does not guarantee a different way of governing, and she does not lack reason or examples anywhere in the world. With Claudia Sheinbaum [en el gobierno de la capital] there has been no empathy with the feminist movement, from which she does not come. And Lilly Téllez terrifies me, who is against abortion. We already know about Delfina Gómez that she is not a feminist and the governor of Baja California [María del Pilar Ávila] he reproached his adversary with a ‘come on, cry’, repeating those macho stereotypes that men cannot cry”, he mentions. “There is a lot of gender training missing,” says Bonifaz. However, he also cites other politicians for their feminist commitment, such as Martha Tagle or Patricia Mercado. Or Angela Merkel (Germany), Jacinta Ardern (New Zealand) or Katrín Jakobsdóttir (Iceland), in the international arena.

A specialist in feminism, Bonifaz also warns of the danger of naming women who can only act as a vase under the all-powerful command of a boss, something that Olga Sánchez Cordero, for example, who was a secretary, was heard to complain about in private at some point. of the Interior in the first cabinet of López Obrador. In short, Bonifaz is not “at all optimistic”: “Without gender awareness or perspective, why,” she says. But she, like so many, also has that ray of hope for what the feminist movement has achieved and she knows that where many arrive, it can always be expected that someone will firmly grasp the agenda for equality. In a country like Mexico, where an average of 10 women are killed a day, it is a policy that cannot wait.

