Emily received a microcredit with which she began to pack water to sell. Then she was able to expand the business and started with soft drinks. She paid the first loan and had access to a second one with which she bought second-hand clothes to offer them in the market. With the third help she has received, she has started selling groceries: beans, potatoes, cassava …

Emily speaks to us via Skype from Yumbe, a town in northern Uganda, near the border with South Sudan, at the project presentation Lend of the NGO Africa Direct which took place in Madrid on March 25.

Another of her companions tells that, thanks to the first microcredit she received, she was able to buy fish and things for the house that she began to sell in the market and, little by little, as she paid back the loans, she has been obtaining others to improve her activity . Now, she says, she can pay for her children’s school and the family eats three times a day, not once as before.

The PrestAD project was able to start four years ago and since then it has empowered dozens of women by giving them the opportunity to carry out their businesses and, with it, the possibility of sustainably improving their living conditions and that of their families.

José María Márquez, director of the NGO, comments that in Yumbe they have already invested 22,000 euros, provided by various donors. “That amount has been returned along with a small interest and has been lent again, so now there are 65,000 euros on loan. So far more than 1,000 loans have been granted to about 500 women. Why 1,000 with 500? Because some have already repeated or even tripped. When they have a loan of 50 euros and they return it, they go on to the next one, which may be 80 euros to increase the business “.

Márquez says that in Uganda they have a repayment that is too high because it has been 100%, “which scares me because, for example, the last time I was there they told me that one of the women in a group had died. That these things happen, of course, but at the time this woman died, the other five, as they are all guarantors, have had to pay the credit of the sixth with what they got from their business. It seems to me an exaggeration This is not what we want but the missionaries we work with, from the local Marian brothers congregation, say that it is the way they see that they are responsible and that this continues because when they return we can facilitate it to another person who has not yet had access to a loan. “

One of the characteristics of Africa Directo is that it works with volunteers both in Spain and on the ground, which is why 100% of the donations it receives go to projects. Along with funding, the NGO provides its local counterparts with volunteers, which in this case are young people who finish the Master of Microcredits for development organized by the Autonomous University of Madrid in collaboration with the Spanish Agency for Cooperation and Development (AECID) and the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICO). Students who graduate go to Africa Directo projects to do their internships. “Every year there is a group of about 20 students who finish the master’s degree and do their internships either with us in Madrid or in the field. So we have students who go there to support the project, to do the impact evaluation in a certain place , a questionnaire to see what the poverty indicators are and decide who to support or develop programs in Excel to see where we are going … “, says Márquez.

The microcredit program had its beginnings in Yumbe, where the local counterpart is, as already mentioned, the Marian Brothers, and in these four years it has been extended to Lamu, in Kenya, where it is aimed mainly at refugee women. from Somalia and the NGO Anidan acts as a local counterpart; and in Dar es Saalam, Tanzania, where the sisters of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate congregation oversee the day-to-day running of the program.

Presentation of the project that took place on March 25 at the BBVA Innovation Center.

Lately, they have also started a macro project in Luri, in South Sudan. The beneficiary is a group of 100 families who are being helped to start an agricultural project. They will pay the credit received with seeds that will be used to help new groups in the area. On this occasion they also have the collaboration of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate.

The advantage of working with local partners is that they are on the ground, they know the language, the customs and the people of the area and therefore can do a more effective and personalized follow-up. Consequently, the impact of the microcredit project will be greater and more profitable for the beneficiaries.

The director of AD sees microcredits “as a way, as a tool, to fight poverty.” For this reason, he comments that they work above all “with women who are in charge of a family and who are under the poverty threshold, who are entrepreneurs and who to raise their families, to be able to send their children to school and have at least At least two meals a day, they need to run a small business from a fruit shop, or to set up a hairdresser or start a small pharmacy. “

When asked why they direct the project mainly to women, Márquez does not doubt: “The woman is the mother, she is the one who takes care of the family. The man can do it too, but he has much more risk, especially in Africa. where he is not prepared to take care of his own ”.

This project could be launched thanks to the contributions of large companies that donated the initial capital, but now it is open to individual donors who can contribute small or large amounts to help many more women to be protagonists of their lives and those of their families through microcredits that allow them to start a small business. It can be done by entering the page of Lend where, in addition, it is possible to meet many of the women who are part of the project.