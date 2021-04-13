There is open talk of schism, of rupture of the German Church with the Pope of Rome. The vivacious dialectic assumes characteristics of open rebellion. The German internal Synod, called the Synod Way created by the 68 German bishops, will conclude at the beginning of next year and its results will be binding.

The assembly gathers 230 members, with the leaders of the Catholic movements, theologians of universities and other neighboring groups to the pastoral action. The forums are about seismic themes and even explosives such as the management of power in the life of the Church, the updating of sexual morality, the priestly ordination of women, the openness to married priests.

The Vatican’s decision, announced on March 15, to prohibit priests from blessing homosexual couples, a practice that is spreading, has been rejected by the majority of German bishops and priests accompanied by the great lay and Catholic women’s movements.

Pope Francis with bishops of the German Episcopal Conference during an Ad Limina visit. Photo: Vatican Media

Three parish priests organize a national day of blessings for gay couples for May 10 with mobilizations throughout the country. A disobedient challenge to the same Pope, who approved the prohibition issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, because “the Church cannot bless a sin”.

The “Responsum” affirmed that the Church respects homosexuals and the only way out it gave gay couples who love each other is to exclude sexual life from their relationship, respect chastity.

The “day of blessing to couples of people who love each other” was supported by the new president of the German Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Georg baetzing, Bishop of Limburg. “Many are those injured by the Church,” he said.

May 10 will be a day remembered inside and outside of Germany by the Catholic world because it will become a true holiday that is illegal for Rome but supported by the majority of the German bishops.

Georg Baetzing bishop of Limburg and president of the German Bishops’ Conference.

Almost three thousand pastors, deacons, spiritual assistants and pastoral leaders have already endorsed the initiative in writing. The three parish priests, led by Father Bukhard Hose from Wurzburg have launched the initiative via social media with the slogan “We do not refuse to bless” and the motto “Bless with courage.”

Encounters are announced, street parties and other initiatives of common joy. “For many gay couples of both sexes it will be a wonderful moment, a comforting marriage, and they want to celebrate because they also feel that the Church welcomes them with love, without discrimination,” explained Speyer priest Carsten Leinhauser.

Father Hose, who qualified the Responsum of the Doctrine of the Faith with the prohibition as “out of the world”, consigned the lists of adhesion to the day of May 10 to the Bishop of Aquisgrana, Monsignor Helmut Dieser and Frau Birgit Mock, leader of Catholic women, who together preside over the forum of the Synodal Way dedicated to sexual morality.

Mrs. Mock said that “to force couples who live their love relationship with fidelity and mutual esteem to deny their sexuality not applicable in our image of the man of God ”. Bishop Dieser noted that “the taking of prohibitionist position of Rome in the midst of the synodal efforts, has caused irritation and rage ”. Dieser and Mock have reiterated a new call for dialogue with the Vatican.

The rebellion of Martin Luther

What’s going on?

.German Catholics now appear to be mimicking the rebellion of Martin Luther, the leader of the historic 16th century Protestant Reformation priest and theology professor who in 1517 nailed a list of 95 change theses to the door of Wittenberg Cathedral, which kicked off the great schism in the Catholic Church in Europe.

The trigger was the indulgences that allowed the faithful to overcome their sins paying. Pope Leo X had established plenary indulgences in favor of the laity who would help him with money to build St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

It is not an exaggeration to warn that the situation is serious. Cardinal Rainer María Woelki, Archbishop of Cologne, the largest diocese in the country, visible head of the minority that opposes the Synod Way, maintains that “the worst result would be if we reach a schism and lose communion with the universal Church and create something similar to a German national church “.

The Synod Way was born from the reaction of popular repudiation by the wave of sexual abuse against children and adolescents who pilloried the Church itself. An investigation completed in 2018 revealed 3,677 cases committed by more than 1,000 members of the clergy in the postwar period.

In the same diocese of Cologne, an embarrassed Cardinal Woelki, presented in March the conclusions of an investigation begun in 1975 that counted 315 victims and 202 perpetrators, mostly priests, of sexual abuse of minors.

The archbishop was excluded from the blame because the main responsible for the concealment were his two predecessors, now deceased, and a large group of bishops and officials. None of the criminal abusers had been sanctioned, the traditional system of cover everything with transfers, protection of anonymity and other maneuvers to “avoid scandal.”

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, Archbishop of Cologne, opposes the reforms. Photo: EFE

But the reactions of the faithful have been devastating. In the 2018-19 biennium, they left 440 thousand people. The Church has descended to 22 million faithful. Investigations against pedophiles were extended to the 68 bishoprics, with strict controls.

How to recover the lost prestige?

In Germany, Catholics and 20 evangelical churches share the world’s largest cake of tax taxes intended to support the clergy and their institutions. About 12 billion euros yearly.

Tens of thousands of faithful Catholics choose to withdraw to stop paying and renounce religion. The bishops piously decided to take away the sacraments and the religious funeral from the defectors, but they have not managed to stop the bleeding.

The answer to the disaster is the Synod Way. Synod means “walk together”. The 68 bishops and the lay Catholic movements formed the assembly that was proposed in two years to study and make decisions on the central nodes that demand an “aggiornamiento” to put the Church in tune with the new times.

But the chosen themes they put Francisco in trouble, which in his eight years of pontificate has faced the responses of conservative sectors. If schism was thought to come from that side and the Pope had managed, also helped by the pandemic, to alleviate the responses of the American ecclesiastical extreme right and the groups ambushed in the Vatican.

The German rebellion creates him a different front, which highlights the reform anxiety of progressive groups. In his eight years of pontificate the only doctrinal change was that of the divorced and remarried by the civil rite. Now it is the bishops who must decide whether to subject the faithful of their jurisdiction in an irregular situation to a path of recovery to return the sacraments lost due to their irregular situation.

Women to the priesthood

The driest themes have been incorporated everyone in the contents of the discussions of the German Synod Way. The most important is undoubtedly the ordination of women to the priesthood.

Francisco recalled more than once that “the issue is closed”. Personally, he was never in favor of treating women even though they are the other half of heaven. In 1994, it was “definitively” closed by a document by John Paul II that established that not even a pope he could exchange the deposit of faith for the will of Christ.

But the Synodal Way continues on its way “at all costs”. The president of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Georg Baetzing, appointed bishop of Limburg by the current Pope, said that “to be honest, I think that the arguments of the Church about why the sacramental ministry should be granted only to the mens”.

“There are well-crafted arguments in theology that speak in favor of opening the sacramental ministry to women as well,” he said.

Beate Gilles Secretary General of the German Episcopal Conference. Photo: Pool / German

Baetzing conceded that it could be accepted as an intermediate solution for the Church to open the door of the female diaconate. The Pope denied the request of the parents of the Synod of the Amazon, creating a new commission to study the issue that so far has not achieved any solution.

The changes to which the bishops have dared demonstrate the will to open the doors to the female genius. Beate Gilles, a theologian, has been appointed general secretary of the Episcopal Conference, the first case in the universal Church.

The Pallottine Father Michael Pfenning, attentive to the boiling process that is going on in the country, said that “getting women into the command mechanisms of the Church is a question of equality”.

The Association of Catholic Women, with 450 thousand members, greeted the Beate Gilles case and also that of Sandra Schnell, first woman appointed to head a parish.

Sandra Schnell, the first woman to lead a parish in Essen, Germany. Photo: Michael Schnell

A priest, Father Johamnes Broxtermann, will be the moderating father, in charge of celebrating Masses and administering sacraments. At the Vatican it was recalled that by decision of the Congregation for the Clergy, only priests can direct and administer parishes. But the experiment goes on turning a deaf ear to Roman complaints.

One of the main figures of the catholic feminism German is Abbess Philippa Rath, who runs the historic 13th-century Bingen Monastery. “We want to have more, women must participate on an equal basis in all the ministries of the Church.

The role of women is a matter of survival of the same Church. In Germany we are experiencing the worst credibility crisis and we must show that we are adjusting to the times fairly, ”he explains.

Badessa Philippa Rath of Saint Ildegard Abbey in Ruedesheim-Eibingen Germany. Photo: Ildegarda

Monsignor Baetzing, replaced at the head of the Episcopal Conference at the beginning of May the Cardinal of Munich Reinhard Marx, friend of the Pope, inventor of the synodal assembly and of dealing with burning issues, who resigned without giving another explanation that he wanted to leave space “for the younger bishops ”.

Baetzing said that like his predecessor Marx believed that “the existence of married priests will not harm the Church.”

The bishop of Limburg does not believe that there is a risk of schism, he thinks that problems are on the table and that in a forum of the Synodal Way to be held in September or October, depending on the pandemic, “decisions will be made.” It is those decisions that can produce a traumatic clash with the Vatican.

