In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress and BJP are raising issues related to women in an attempt to gain the support of women voters. Women constitute about 49 percent of the total voters of the state. Both BJP and Trinamool Congress are accusing each other of failing to ensure the safety of women. At the same time, both parties are also outlining the development related schemes launched for women by the respective governments of both the parties at the Center and the state.The 294-member West Bengal assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May this year. Of the 7.18 crore voters in the state, 3.15 crore are women. This is a number that no party can ignore. The focus is on women voters at a time when data has shown that the results of the Bihar assembly elections were in favor of the NDA due to women.

Women went with BJP in Lok Sabha elections!

Female voters have stood firm in support of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress but many of them supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After this, the ruling party in the state has initiated several initiatives to woo them again. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed the party’s non-political front ‘Bongo Janani’ to highlight her government’s development plans and the rise in crimes against women in BJP-ruled states after the poor performance of the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections. .

No certificate from BJP: TMC

Minister of Women and Child Development and ‘Bongo Janani’ general secretary Shashi Panja said, ‘The Trinamool Congress government has implemented many world-class acclaimed schemes like Kanyashree in the 10 years of her rule in West Bengal, which benefited women and girls. We do not need a certificate from the BJP on what we have done to ensure the safety of women. ‘

Apart from criticizing the BJP for its careless attitude in dealing with women’s issues, the Trinamool Congress government’s women-centric initiatives such as ‘Swasthya Saathi’ health scheme and to curb child marriage under the ‘Bongo Janani’ access campaign Roopashree Direct Cash Transfer Scheme is being outlined. Trinamool Congress sources said that Bongo Janani was formed to create an atmosphere for social mobilization against heinous crimes against women such as the Hathras rape-murder incident in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and to reach out to women who directly Don’t want to be associated with any political organization.

TMC engaged in bringing back lost land among women

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Saugat Roy said, “The position of women in BJP-ruled states itself reflects the situation.” Another senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, on the condition of keeping her name a secret, said that one of the aims of the formation of Bongo Janani was to reclaim the party’s lost ground among women after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The women of the state stood very firmly with the Left till 2006-07, but after the anti-land acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram, they got support for Mamata Banerjee.

Most of the women voted for Banerjee in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Though her crime among urban women voters decreased somewhat due to some crimes against women, her rural base remained strong till the BJP’s entry into the state’s political scene. The BJP emerged as the main challenger to the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 elections, winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which was just four short of the Trinamool Congress seats.

BJP snatches women voters

Sources said that the BJP snatched a major chunk of the vote share of women. The BJP is now targeting the Trinamool Congress over the increasing incidence of rape and trafficking of women from North Bengal and tribal areas. State BJP Mahila Morcha chief Agnimitra Paul said, ‘The increase in rape and other crimes against women shows that no women are safe in West Bengal. Compensation to rape victims is horrific. Is the Trinamool Congress government trying to buy women honor? The woman has failed to ensure safety.

The National Commission for Women has also reprimanded the state police for alleged inaction on complaints of atrocities against women. The BJP also highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to provide LPG connections to women from below poverty line families, construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and health cover to families under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Has been

BJP allegations on TMC government

Paul said, ‘The Trinamool Congress government did not implement Ayushman Bharat for political reasons. Women have benefited from the Ujjwala scheme and Swachh Bharat. Party sources said that the BJP focuses on special rallies at booth level by Mahila Morcha activists and ensures that every mandal and booth committee has at least one female member. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress fielded 17 women candidates while the BJP fielded five women candidates.

During the 2016 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress fielded 45 women candidates compared to BJP’s 31 women candidates. If the number of women voters in the final electoral rolls exceeds 50 percent, West Bengal will be the fourth state to hold such a record after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The final voter list in the state is expected to be released this month.