Confirmation from some research on female police officers driving police cars and on mothers who leave work late to pick up their children from school, but who always arrive on time

In Italy, women police officers, who joined the state police in 1959, are now almost 15 thousand and many of them drive helicopters and police cars like their male colleagues, carrying out their service with great professionalism.





ability of spatial orientationwhich are fundamental for example in chasing a car of fleeing criminals or in reaching a bank where a robbery is taking place as quickly as possible, would be inferior to those of humans, but a study published in Scientific Report by a group of Australian and Swiss researchers, demonstrated that if instead the woman motivated by a state of stress as often happens to those who drive a steering wheelthe his orientation skills multiply and they have nothing to envy of those of a male policeman. See also Acute hepatitis children, what is known so far and what can be done

The stress compass The same happens to anyone mom which, maybe game late from work, he has to run to pick up children who are about to leave school or nursery: his route choices are impeccable and always arrives on time. The researchers, led by Victor Schinazi who works at both the University of Zurich and Bond University in Australia, compared 69 subjects of both sexes aged between 19 and 36 years of whom 29 were women, who were divided in a control group (13) and in one (16) to be subjected to a test lasting about an hour. Everyone received an initial salary of 40 Swiss francs each.

Cognitive map A bit like what is now done with Google Map or the car navigator to find an unknown street, everyone was shown a map of a virtual city on the computer in which l was highlightedto their position and the one to be reached within 16 minutes with a route of their choice. In psychology this process is called Allocentric cognitive map that is, it refers to elements external to us and consists in the mental creation of a path without actually completing it. See also Paolillo (Merck Italia), 'for 40 years engaged in oncological research'

Learning For every second lost to complete the routeparticipants paid a pecuniary pledge deducted from the compensation promised for the study, and this already placed them in a situation of initial stress. Females took 40% longer to build their cognitive map than males to locate reference points. In particular, those in the control group were slower than both the males and females in the test group. All the women were more cautious in learning the test and spent more time consulting the map, but women pervaded by the stress of the ordeal Yes they moved more directly towards the goallike males.

The heart doesn't lie Basically stress leads women to perform masculinely. Physiological evaluations also confirmed the positive effect of stress on women: in fact, a increased heart rate in those who carried out the test which was not correlated to the time left to complete it, as if to say that stress activates the circle when it is necessary to reach the goal, never

L The thought of no longer having time available did not make them anxious and did not alter their heart ratein the same way as males who generally aren't impressed that much.

The deputy commissioner Lolita Lobosco of the Bari flying squad, protagonist of the successful television series played by Luisa Ranieri, may have her heart beating wildly while chasing you, but she will reach you like Al Pacino in Serpico. See also Healthcare, experts: "With rheumatoid arthritis remission, 12 thousand euros savings per patient"

