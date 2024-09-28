Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2024 – 18:04

Hundreds of women held a demonstration in defense of the legalization of abortion in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp), in the central region of the capital of São Paulo.

The event took place on Saturday afternoon (28), when the Latin American and Caribbean Day of Struggle for the Decriminalization and Legalization of Abortion is celebrated.

Although abortion is criminalized in Brazil, there are situations in which a woman can legally terminate a pregnancy, such as in cases of rape, in situations where there is a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or the fetus, and in cases of anencephalic fetus.

According to the co-deputy of the Feminist Caucus of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo Paula Nunes, the demonstration takes place to demand what is already a reality in many countries in the rest of the world, which is the legalization of abortion in all cases. “The idea is to transform abortion into a public health policy.”

“However, the big issue is that even in the cases provided for by law, unfortunately, legal abortion is still very difficult here in Brazil. We have few hospitals that provide this service, several others are refusing to do so”, highlighted Paula.

Currently, there is no maximum gestation time in the Brazilian Penal Code for legal abortion. Termination of pregnancy not provided for by law is punished with sentences ranging from one to three years, when caused by the pregnant woman or with her consent; and from three to ten years, for anyone who causes an abortion without the pregnant woman’s consent.

“We know that there is a reality in Brazil that those who have money have access to clinics that perform the procedure. On the other hand, those who don’t have access to safe abortion and will look for clandestine clinics or expired medicines, or other instruments that put these women’s lives at risk”, added the co-deputy.

Last year, Brazil recorded 74,930 rapes, the highest number in history. Of these, 56,820 were rapes against vulnerable people. There were 2,687 cases of legal abortion; Of this number, 140 were on girls up to 14 years of age – the number more than doubled compared to 2018, when 60 procedures were recorded. In the age group of 15 to 19 years, there were 291 abortions.

In August, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to reject the appeal by the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), which sought to annul the vote of retired minister Rosa Weber in favor of the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The merits of the matter, however, have not yet been judged by the Court.

In the National Congress, Bill 1904 equates the termination of pregnancy after this period to the crime of homicide, increasing the maximum sentence for those who carry out the procedure from ten to 20 years. The project was not put to a vote due to popular pressure.

“We think it is important that we are able to have this debate at the level of institutions, at the level of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches. However, we are sure that our rights can be achieved on the streets. That’s precisely why we’re here. We want to put pressure on this Congress to vote on what is necessary to maintain the lives of women and people who are pregnant”, said Rana Agarriberri, from the State Front for the Legalization of Abortion in São Paulo.

Film

In Brasília, the film was shown this afternoon Get up (2024), at Armazém do Campo. The film followed Sofia (Ayomi Domenica), a 17-year-old athlete who, on the eve of a volleyball championship that was decisive for her career as an athlete, discovered she was pregnant. The film is one of the possible candidates to participate in the Oscar awards.