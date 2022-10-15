A study prepared by researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway concluded that women are better than men at finding and remembering crossword puzzles compared to men.

In the study, the researchers said they analyzed the results of 168 studies that examined gender differences in “verbal fluency” and “episodic verbal memory.”

Verbal fluency is a measure of a person’s dictionary, while episodic verbal memory is the ability to remember words one encountered in the past, and these two skills are essential in a crossword puzzle.

Professor Marco Hernstein said: “Women are better. The female advantage is consistent across time and age, but it is relatively small.”

“Most intellectual skills show no or little differences in the average performance of men and women,” Hernstein added.

However, women excel at some tasks, while men excel at others.

The most recent analysis of the literature examining gender differences in verbal fluency and episodic verbal memory was conducted in 1998, and concluded that women were slightly superior to men.

But Hernstein and his colleagues wanted to update this finding and find out the difference between the sexes for now.

In the study’s methodology, the researchers relied on a “meta-analysis”, which is based on integrating qualitative and quantitative data in order to reach conclusions.

The analysis included data from about 350,000 people over 50 years.

The researchers sought how the results were related to gender, age and other factors.

The study, published in Perspectives on Psychological Science, found a small, but consistent difference for the women in verbal fluency and verbal memory.