Sometimes life writes stories that sound unbelievable. A woman from Amsterdam had such an experience first hand. For months she didn’t realize she was pregnant – until the day her daughter was born.

Amsterdam/London – Actually, she just wanted to go jogging: when 31-year-old Charlotte Wheeler left the house one day in the summer of 2020, she was suddenly struck by crippling abdominal pain. Like the 33-year-old lawyer opposite the Sun reports, she initially assumed she was going to get her period. But the abdominal pain was so excruciating that her partner Dominic called the local doctor. The couple lived in Amsterdam at the time. The doctor examined Wheeler, diagnosed the pain as symptoms of an IBS symptom, and prescribed digestive pills. When the doctor left, the young woman experienced the shock of her life. On the toilet, she suddenly felt a gush of water.

As she interviewed The Sun says the first thing that appeared was an umbilical cord. “After that I suddenly saw little feet.” Wheeler could hardly believe it: “I really thought I had hallucinations.” While her baby was about to die, she realized for the first time that she had been pregnant for months. Her partner Dominic was out at the moment to go jogging. So she was on her own at first.

Charlotte Wheeler: Surprise baby survived thanks to tip from TV show

Wheeler quick-wittedly recalled watching a show called One Born Every Minute, where she had learned that a loose umbilical cord meant the baby was not getting enough oxygen. “I just knew I had to push with all my might to get the baby out if it was going to survive.” At the same time, she found that she was “strangely calm” despite the onset of labour.

As Wheeler reports, Dominic rushed home to be with her and to call an ambulance. “He expected the contractions to last several hours.” In fact, the surprise baby left the womb after just three pushes. The sudden parents lovingly christened her Evelyn.

Baby Evelyn fought for her life for minutes – “when we were about to give up, the emergency doctor came”

According to her mother, because Evelyn had not received oxygen for some time, she was flaccid and had bluish skin. “We tried CPR with CPR and feared the worst,” Wheeler said. “We tried again and again, but nothing worked. Just as we were about to give up, the ambulance came.” After a full six minutes, the little one came to life.

Because doctors feared Evelyn could suffer severe brain damage from the long-term lack of oxygen, she was taken to the local hospital’s intensive care unit. The child underwent special cooling therapy for three days. A subsequent MRI scan revealed “miraculous” results. Wheeler recalls, “The neurosurgeon came up to our specialist and said, ‘Are you sure these are the right scans? This baby’s brain is absolutely fine?’”

Charlotte Wheeler: In her 20s she weighed 171 kilograms

The new mom couldn’t believe her luck: “We just couldn’t believe that our beautiful girl would get well.” The doctors told her that the cardiopulmonary resuscitation Wheeler gave to the baby before the ambulance arrived carried out made all the difference. Almost a month after the birth, the time had come: Evelyn was finally allowed to go home with her parents.

Before she was unknowingly pregnant, Wheeler said she had dreamed of becoming a mother for a long time. Having tried for years without success, she assumed it would probably never happen. “In my 20s I weighed 350 pounds and my periods were very irregular. So I knew it was going to be difficult,” she writes on her blog. She joined Slimming World in 2017 with the goal of losing her weight. In just 18 months, she lost an incredible 95 kilos. She began blogging about her transformation and soon after met her current partner, Dominic, on a dating site.

Charlotte Wheeler: Cases of unnoticed pregnancies are rare – but they exist

Looking back on the birth of her miracle baby, Wheeler says she felt a “crazy mix of feelings.” “I really didn’t have an obvious baby bump and my periods were regular. So Evelyn really was the most magical surprise imaginable.” It is extremely rare for a pregnancy to go unnoticed until the end – but there are similar cases to Charlotte Wheeler’s. Also in Australia, a young mother recently reported that she did not realize she was pregnant for nine months and delivered her baby unexpectedly while showering.