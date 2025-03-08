The presence of women in the metal sector is still very small, since they only occupy two out of ten jobs, according to the INE data collected by the metal foundation for training. Of more than one million salaried people, just 195,000 are women.

The entity confirms how indeed The presence of women in the sector is more balanced in administrative positionsbeing in the technicians where the gap is older. Hence the need to encourage the presence of women from the training stages, since the number of students in the FP schools for certain technical positions is very scarce.

In this sense, the Foundation will emphasize how the metal sector has been transformed and More and more women show interest And they get on a profession such as the welder, mechanics or milling machine to mention some examples of very technical profiles, leaving stereotypes behind.

And banishing other stereotypes, in this case about the profession itself, since it is at all an eminently physical work, but that Many jobs are linked to robotics, 3D design or process automation. Or, traditional businesses that have evolved in their activity, but with a outdated perception such as the workshop, since it is an increasingly technological profession and in which artificial intelligence is already entering.

In fact, from the foundation it is highlighted that The companies in the sector are responsible and protagonists of two out of three euros that are destined to R&D In our country. And they have export vocation, as the sector is responsible for more than 40% of foreign sales.

With the aim of contributing to alleviate this situation, the foundation of the metal for the formation will go to the next classroom edition, which will take place in IFEMA since March 26, being able to bring the different professions that are part of the sector to the young women who are at the time of decision about what to study and to dedicate professionally their life.