Vanessa “N” and Elizabeth “N” were linked to a process by Mexican authorities under the crime of trafficking in persons against a minor under 15 years of age, who was forced on several occasions to prostitute herself in the municipality of Zumpango, Edomex.

According to the investigation folder of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the victim was the one who managed to escape from captivity in March 2021 and go to the Zumpango DIF to report the events.

The young woman announced that in July 2020 she met Vanessa “N” and offered her accommodation in a house located in Tlalnepantla, which he accepted. In November of that year, she began moving her to nearby hotels and motels, including Elizabeth’s home, where she was to have sex with men and give the money to both captors.

Young man escapes and denounces his captors

In March 2021, both women and the victim moved from Tlalnepantla to a building in Zumpango to live there. In July, the minor managed to escape and went to the local DIF to report the events.

Subsequently, the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Trafficking in Persons initiated an investigation and issued an arrest warrant against the probable participants.

Both were detained by FGJEM personnel and admitted to the Zumpango Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, where they were placed at the disposal of a judge and the complementary investigation is expected to close in three months.