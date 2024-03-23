If the word is an act of love to create presence, to work in the city, to reach higher levels of social mobility, it means superlatively loving acts supported in the culture of kindness and daily struggle, efforts motivated by horizons of material achievements. and leadership roles that constitute processes of spiritual plenitude, that is, women fighting for social and gender emancipation, another culture: freedom.

These women are productive force, physically and intellectually, they are reality and hope to consolidate a society characterized by social circumstances humanly conducive to people's happiness. Utopia and reality. Women armored with political force in the daily cultural transformation, another hegemony is woven: women of peasant birth in production and services, at home and on the street.

Examples of these women leaders – organized or in individual efforts – are everywhere: education, literature and poetry, commerce, accounting and finance, business, law, agriculture, in humanist politics, and other areas. Women without political fuss, without disputes typical of political bureaucracies, but yes, highly productive, creative, of character, loving, women inhabiting humanism as the culture of a people that synthesizes centuries of micro-stories and stellar moments: love of neighbor.

We talk about women from rural backgrounds in the city struggle. Of course, the city has also given birth to women of this character and horizons of human plenitude. Today we talk about those who were born on a strap platform and/or in harmony with the crowing of roosters, women awakening the dawn, women giving birth in community births, embraced by the solidarity of neighbors, loving births outside of situations of obstetric violence .

Women in transit from the countryside to the city. Women inhabitants of work and hope, hope as a spiritual condition to project horizons and goals to achieve, and thus succeed in their economic and/or social tasks. Successful women. Women raised in adversity. Women in conflicts capable of transcending them. Women armored by tears as strength to transcend difficult situations; capable of laughing and giving a fraternal hug; women with the sensitivity to cry for love and rejoice in nostalgia, nostalgia as a source to humanize people's love.

Human love makes a difference, the spaces where women live together are just the situations that must give way to solidarity between them, that solidarity that pushes those who are left behind by social circumstances, that helps those who need it, May it open the doors to others in their survival and their dreams. Another society is possible. Sinaloa has the cultural strength to consolidate the transformation that is already underway.

Women from rural backgrounds in the city not only contribute to their professional work, they contribute culturally to everyone.

The formation of homes is built with the work of women, in each home as a trainer, creator, generous, always a woman, a mother, a sister, a grandmother, who in their culture carry the formation of guidance and protection, as well same real and potentially inhabitants of politics, of the other politics, the one that speaks the language of human love.

Women inhabitants of the culture of kindness and effort, the challenge, expanding and consolidating their presence in the affairs of politics and government, forging another dimension: solidarity humanism.

We recommend you read: