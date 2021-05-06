Women of Al-Hol Three Finnish women who returned from al-Hol received entry bans from Switzerland

The Central Criminal Police has no information as to why the ban has been imposed.

Switzerland has imposed an entry ban on three Finnish women who have returned from al-Hol’s camp. Women are not allowed to go to Switzerland for five years. Violation of the ban can result in a maximum of one year in prison.

The Central Criminal Police (CPC) has no information as to why the ban has been imposed, says the crime commissioner Sanna Springare. Krp had not heard the matter before contacting HS.

In its decisions, the Swiss Federal Police refers to the provision that aliens may be refused entry in order to maintain internal or external security. Security can be threatened by terrorism, violent extremism, illegal intelligence or organized crime.

The decision can be appealed to the local administrative court.

The bans were reported by a Swiss Neue Zürcher Zeitung magazine.

HS has no information on whether the women have even tried to travel to Switzerland.

Prohibited designated Finnish women returned to Finland about a year ago.

They had left the al-Hol camp in Syria on their own and appeared at the Finnish Consulate General in Turkey. After that, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs assisted them and their children in Finland.

The Kurdish-run al-Hol camp is holding people who fled the territory of the terrorist organization Isis after the organization lost control of the area. Among them are the relatives of the terrorists who fought in the ranks of Isis.

One of the bans on entry is a native Finnish woman who was married to a major Isis terrorist. He apparently left for Syria as early as 2012, before the reign of Isis. In HS interviews the woman has appeared as Heli.

Another of those banned is a native Finn who left for Syria in 2015 with her husband and children.

The third woman is a Finnish-Somali who traveled to Syria in 2013. She has threatened Finnish Shia Muslims with her Facebook account.

HS: n According to the information, women who have returned from al-Hol live freely in different parts of Finland. The authorities have not restricted their movement in Finland.

According to HS data, women who have returned have also not been banned from traveling within the EU. However, they may bear warning labels in border authority systems.

According to HS, one of the women named in the Swiss decision tried to visit Britain but was interrogated at the border and turned to Finland.

Not all returned women have agreed to go to police for questioning. The Central Criminal Police is currently conducting a preliminary investigation into whether any of the women have reason to suspect a terrorist offense.

As no preliminary investigation into the terrorist offense has been initiated, there is no obligation for women to go for questioning.

In Krp however, is currently pending a preliminary investigation, where one woman who returned from al-Hol camp is suspected of human trafficking. The investigation relates to whether he has taken the children to Syria in the knowledge that the area is under the control of a terrorist organization.

Under the Penal Code, a person who, for example, transports a person under the age of 18 to conditions that violate human dignity can be convicted of human trafficking.

Krp has also investigated another woman who returned from al-Hol camp on suspicion of human trafficking, but the investigation was terminated due to lack of evidence.