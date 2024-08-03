At an event in Ceará, the PT member said that those who do not have a profession depend on others and run the risk of being attacked and not being able to leave their partner.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Friday (2.Aug.2024) that a woman without a profession becomes dependent on aggressors. According to him, those who do not study are susceptible to being attacked and cannot abandon their partners.

“Why is it necessary to study? What is a man without a profession? What is a woman without a profession? A woman without a profession will be dependent on others for her entire life. A woman without a profession will get married, and if she is not careful, her husband will beat her, and she will be left with a beaten husband.” [sic] because he needs to give food to his children. No one can live with someone who is violent towards women.”he declared.

Watch (1min10s):

The president’s statement was made at a ceremony announcing the expansion of the Pé-de-Meia program in Fortaleza (CE). The program will now apply to more than 1 million high school students whose families are registered with CadÚnico (Single Registry).

The case of the Corinthians

On July 16, the president had already said a controversial phrase about violence against women. He said he had seen a study on the number of cases of domestic violence after football matches. In this context, he stated that if the man is a Corinthians fan, like him, “all good”.

Those present said that the PT member spoke in a joking tone, referring to the bad phase faced by his favorite team.

“I heard that there is research, Haddad, that shows that violence against women increases after a football match. Unbelievable. If the guy is a Corinthians fan, that’s fine, like me, but I don’t get upset when I lose, I deeply regret it.”he said.

The statement was made during a meeting with the food industry sector. On the occasion, the president praised the high presence of women among the group of invited businesspeople.

Watch (49s):

The Minister of WomenCida Gonçalves, rejected the statement on Friday (2nd August): “Joke, not even about the president”.

“A change in behavior and culture is needed. We have to go back to not accepting jokes.”, he said at a breakfast with female journalists held at the ministry, in Brasília.

Cida said she intends to talk to the Chief Executive about the statement when she meets with him. She said that the First Lady, Janja, had already drawn attention to the statement.

CONTROVERSIAL PHRASES

President Lula is 78 years old and sometimes expresses his thoughts in a controversial manner, showing prejudice or even making mistakes in objective data that he cites to defend his government.

