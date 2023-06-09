Women on Reddit named comfortable clothing pockets among their most cherished desires

Users of the Reddit forum spoke about their most cherished desires. They are the main dreams called in the AskReddit section.

Many likes were collected by comments in which women dream of comfortable pockets – it is known that when sewing the functionality of pockets in women’s clothing, they often sacrifice for aesthetic reasons.

Pockets. Lasagna. Two weeks vacation blackday44reddit user

Many women admitted that they dream of easier periods.

Painless periods -seeking-advice-reddit user

And no premenstrual syndrome sunkistandsudafed3reddit user

Many wearers have indicated that they dream of experiencing a feeling of complete safety on the street.

