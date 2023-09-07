Urologist Malik: Most women like sex with shallow penetration

Urologist Rena Malik on her YouTube channel named the best, according to many women, ways to increase orgasm. Her words leads Mens Health.

Talking about women’s sexual preferences, Malik referred to the results of a survey of four thousand women from the United States, who were asked what activities of a partner bring the most pleasure. According to the specialist, the majority of participants (88 percent) like it when a partner rotates their hips during sex.

The second most popular answer (84 percent), says Malik, was intercourse with shallow penetration. “This is due to the fact that the outer part of the vagina is the most receptive, that is, the most sensitive to sexual stimulation,” the doctor explained.

In addition, according to her, many women agreed that orgasm can be increased by stimulating the clitoris, as well as performing the “rocking chair” technique, in which the penis remains in the vagina throughout the process.

Earlier, British singer Dua Lipa shared her recipe for successful sex. She said that discussing sex helps her keep her intimate life fresh.