VVD MP Mariëlle Paul will be sworn in as Minister for Education by the king on Friday. For the first time in Dutch political history, a government now has more women than men.

Mark Rutte made a joke about it when he announced last week the upcoming appointment of a woman to the vacant vacancy for Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. ,, That will be a woman and that would mean for the first time in history in the Dutch cabinet that eleven of the twenty ministers are women. But we will continue to look for men, but only with equal qualifications.”

With his joke, Rutte referred to the standard sentence in all kinds of job advertisements that ‘for equal suitability, preference is given to a woman’. This is apparently no longer necessary in the national administration, which means that the Netherlands belongs to a select group of countries with more women than men in the ministerial team. Albania, Canada, Colombia, France and Spain also have this.

Rutte provided one female minister for the cabinet formation of 2017. That was Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management. Rutte thought all criticism of this was nonsense. It was about who was best suited, he said. Since then, a lot has changed at Rutte's party. Not only did the VVD list of candidates in 2021 include four women in the top 5. As a formateur, he also supplied an equal number of female and male ministers for his fourth cabinet that year.

Fifteen women, fourteen men

At the end of his career as party leader, Rutte therefore also seems to have faded in this area. After the departure of Education Minister Dennis Wiersma, he supplied six female VVD ministers and two male ministers with Mariëlle Paul. She will be sworn in by the king at Huis ten Bosch on Friday. For the statistics: Rutte IV then has eleven women and nine men as minister. And counting the secretaries of state: fifteen to fourteen.

For a long time, the number of female ministers was not a hot topic in Dutch politics. It was PvdA party leader Jeltje van Nieuwenhoven who questioned the new Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende in 2002 about the meager number of female ministers in his cabinet. One, Maria van der Hoeven of Education, out of fourteen ministers. ,,They just weren't there", Balkenende replied cheerfully. ,,Then you should have searched better", Van Nieuwenhoven replied.

‘A scandal’

"I think Maria van der Hoeven thought it was nice to be a female minister on her own," says Karla Peijs, Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management in Balkenende's second cabinet. "But it was a scandal." Peijs was in that cabinet with four other female ministers.

In the fourth Balkenende cabinet of CDA and PvdA, women were also a far minority. One of them was Guusje ter Horst, PvdA minister of the Interior. According to her, the female ministers were used to working with a male majority. “But it is important in this day and age that there is more diversity and by that I also mean colour. People must be able to recognize themselves. A gender balance is important, because women are often more broadly oriented and see more than men.”

‘I can do that too’

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Jeltje van Nieuwenhoven is very aware that it is historic when Minister Paul is sworn in by the king. "I really think it is a milestone and I hope for an even better future."

Guusje ter Horst can hardly believe it, she says. “That is special. When young girls see many female ministers, they think: I can become that too!.”





