Mattarella hosts a ceremony for women at the Quirinale, with Meloni

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, welcomed the Quirinale the guests from the world of institutions, culture and society, on the occasion of Women's Day. In the front row, next to the Head of State, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the vice president of the Senate Licia Ronzulli, the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana. The theme of the ceremony is 'Women of art', conducted by Teresa Saponangelo, and is opened by the screening of a Rai Storia video entitled 'Lavinia and Artemisia, women painters of the 17th century'. Etta Scollo, singer-songwriter, Francesca Cappelletti, art historian and director, give their testimony of the Borghese Gallery, Helena Janeczek, writer, Chiara Capobianco, street artist, and Eugenia Maria Roccella, minister for the family, birth rate and equal opportunities. For the occasion, the Quirinale was decorated with mimosa shoots while, as usual, the Guard of Honor was all female.

“Harassment and illicit pressure are still frequent, unacceptable in the world of workdiscrimination, as it has been reported for years”. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, said this, speaking at the Quirinale on 8 March. And he added: “without losing memory of the violence”.How can we not remember the victims of the many femicides, even in recent days? How can we not remember, for everyone, Gulia Cecchettin, whose tragedy involved the whole of Italy in horror and pain?”, adds the President of the Republic.”

Meloni: “Proud of the results, but still many challenges to face”

Women's Day is not just a day of celebration, but an opportunity to reflect on the achievements achieved and the objectives still to be pursued. Thanks to the support of concrete policies implemented by our government, we have promoted female employment, the results of which, certified by Istat data, make us particularly proud”. Giorgia Meloni wrote it on social media. “However – continues the president of the Council – we cannot stop here. We are aware that there are still challenges to face and we will continue to work with determination to guarantee women a better future where they can fully realize their potential, without having to choose between life and work.” “Thanks to all the women for how they demonstrate, every day, their commitment, their determination and their infinite ability to make a difference in the society”, he concludes.

Do you agree with President Sergio Mattarella who said today, in his speech at the Quirinale for Women's Day, that art is free and should never be censored? “Of course, I agree. For this reason I have never shared a certain censorship that, for example, the Italian left has long made of all those who did not agree with them”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leaving the Quirinale.