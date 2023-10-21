There are those who are making their debut on the Sanremo stage for the first time and those who have a family connection with Ariston: Leti Dafne and Margherita Vicario, two of the women protagonists of this last evening of the Tenco Prize. Leti Dafne is an opera singer from Cremona who will perform as a guest with some of her songs from her latest album: “Molto di più”: “In Sanremo I feel at home. I’m in the place I’ve always wanted to be. When I think of this city I think of the Tenco Prize for its songwriting prestige. Being on this stage is important and I want to take this step well with awareness and presence.”

The Cremonese artist clashes with the preconceptions and stereotypes of contemporary music, herself defining a new genre, one that represents the perfect union between opera and rap music. A new declination of music is what her latest album gives us. The Festival is not yet part of her plans, but she does not rule out her possible participation. “I would like to duet with Caparezza,” she says.

Margherita Vicario, however, will perform with Vinicio Capossela, this year Targa Tenco for the best album with his latest work “Tredici canzone urgenti”. Their partnership is consecrated by the song “The Bad Education”, which they will perform on the Ariston stage tonight. Not just a song but also a warning against gender violence and femicide. “We never talk about the roots of these daily tragedies. The beauty of this song is that it has an explicit and at the same time poetic language, which investigates the true causes which are those of bad education, from which the song takes its title.”

The reasons that link Vicario to Sanremo are twofold: her appearance two years ago at the event, on the occasion of which she duetted with the list representative “Be My Baby” on the cover evening and a kinship. In fact, her uncle is the director of the Sanremo Festival. “I hope to participate one day as a competitor,” says the Roman artist.