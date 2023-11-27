The female audience between the ages of 25 and 35 are the main buyers of contemporary art on art marketplaces, Izvestia learned based on data from a number of Internet platforms. At BIZAR, 65% of purchases in 2023 were made by women, at Elephant in the Louvre – 87.5%, at SUPERMARTKET – 98% of female buyers versus 2% of men.

Compared to 2022, this difference is only growing. So, at TEO by Cosmoscow last year the ratio of women to men was 65 to 35%, and in 2023 it changed to 75 to 25%.

According to the founder of the SUPERMARTKET platform, Manuk Melkonyan, although there are everyday and patriarchal reasons for this trend, we must not forget about the consequences of emancipation.

“Women’s growing incomes and career aspirations cannot be ignored. As well as the resulting large number of wealthy women who have either passive income or more free time to attend exhibitions and other events,” he said.

And in 2023, the most popular items are graphics and paintings. Moreover, in 2022, the turnover of, for example, the country’s largest art marketplace BIZAR was 40 million rubles, and in the unfinished year 2023 it had already increased 2–3 times.

Art calculation: Russians began to spend three times more on art