New Kia Niro wins the prestigious “World’s Best Car for 2023” award at Women’s World Car of the Year 2023. Kia today announced the news of this further important recognition paid to its innovative Crossover Utility Vehicle. The announcement, made on the occasion of International Women’s Day, takes on special significance not only because it gives a voice to the female gender, but also because it highlights the strong link between the automobile and personal autonomy and how the new Niro knows how to interpret it fully with its undeniable sustainability credentials, such as to change the paradigm of mobility.

A jury in pink

The Women’s World Car of the Year is awarded by a jury composed of 63 specialized journalists, experts in the automotive sector, from 43 different countries. After a careful selection in which dozens of models are analyzed and evaluated in every single detail, we proceed with a first selection of the best cars in each category, starting from a total of 59 selected cars. In the next phase, the cars identified go to make up the shortlist of candidates for the World’s Best Car 2023. In the final scrutiny of the 2023 edition, the balance fell strongly in favor of the new Kia Niro.

Niro, new in everything

New Niro was designed from scratch to meet and exceed the expectations of environmentally and sustainability-conscious consumers, with a perfect balance between an ecologically responsible approach and a future-oriented vision. The New Niro is an integral part of Kia’s growing range of ecological models and fully responds to the concrete needs of the most environmentally sensitive motorists, without imposing any sacrifices. The second generation of Niro already boasts numerous awards in its palmares, including the Golden Steering Wheel Award in the “Compact SUV” category and first place in the “Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study” among the mass-market vehicles in the ranking drawn up by JD Power for 2022. Furthermore, the New Niro is also in contention, being included in the shortlist, for the World Car of the Year 2023. The outcome of the votes has been verified by Grant Thornton, based in Auckland, New Zealand